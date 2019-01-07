Virat Kohli has an advice for the Australian team travelling to England for Ashes series

Virat Kohli has a strong message for the Australian team, who will be travelling to England for the Ashes later this year. The Indian captain, who scored 593 runs in five Test matches, said that the Aussie batsmen will have to leave their egos at home if they are to succeed against the Dukes ball.

“If you go out there with an ego, you might as well not go at all. Because that Dukes ball, it buries egos pretty quickly. You have to curb yourself down and do the hard yards. Grind it out the whole day, you have to be patient as a batsman,” Kohli told cricket.com.au.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Virat Kohli surprised at criticism for Mitchell Starc

Kohli expressed that one has to buy his time while batting in England.

“There’s lot of time in Test cricket. But sometimes we are so nervous as batsmen, we don’t quite realise it. You just want to get away quickly but in England you’re not allowed to do that. So, you have to buy your time. And you have to earn the right to score runs eventually. But you have to get into a position where you should not even look at the scoreboard to see the number of balls,” said Kohli.

Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia after the fourth Test in Sydney was drawn due to rain on Monday. India won the series 2-1.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 22:42 IST