'Virat Kohli has got few good years left in him': Farokh Engineer's epic 'heir apparent' remark on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill might be the next big superstar in world cricket but former India cricketer Farokh Engineer strongly believes that it is too early to label the Indian opener as the ideal successor of Virat Kohli. Destined for greatness, India opener Gill has been in the form of his life as the star batter has stamped his authority across all formats of the game this season. Gill has arrived in London for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia after a blockbuster season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). India's Virat Kohli, left, looks up during a training session at The Oval cricket ground(AP)

The Gujarat Titans (GT) star had slammed a sensational century to overshadow Kohli, who himself had scored a ton for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the same contest. After dumping Kohli-starrer RCB out of IPL 2023, Gill notched up another brilliant century to eliminate Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) in the playoffs. The Indian opener had smashed centuries across all formats for Team India in the lead-up to the 16th season of the cash-rich league.

Speaking to news agency PTI in the build-up to the final of the WTC at The Oval, former India cricketer Engineer shared his views about the rapid rise of the Indian opener. Saluting the batting brilliance of Kohli, Engineer explained why it's too early to consider Gill as the heir apparent of the ex-India skipper.

"It is too early to talk about Gill being heir apparent as Virat has got a few good years left in him. He has got nothing to prove anymore as he has been a superb player and captain for India. He remains the best in the world. Gill is a very good batter and is in the form of his life and I am sure he will do well in Tests as well. Gill has proved that T20 cricket is not all about slogging and you can play in conventional style as well," Engineer was quoted as saying.

Gill registered a stunning One Day International (ODI) double century for India in the World Cup year. The 23-year-old has slammed three centuries in his previous five games. Gill will open the innings for India with skipper Rohit in the summit clash of the WTC final against Australia. The India opener has two centuries under his belt in 16 Test matches.

