Virat Kohli has won nothing as a leader: Gautam Gambhir

cricket

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 15:49 IST

When it comes to achieving personal milestones, India captain Virat Kohli has achieved plenty. The right-hander has registered 27 Test hundreds, and 43 ODI hundreds. He has scored over 11000 runs in the ODIs, and many believe Kohli could be the one to reach or surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s feat of 100 international centuries. But despite being regarded as one of the best batsmen in the modern-era, Kohli has been unable to win an ICC trophy as captain. He has also been unable to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to an IPL Trophy.

Speaking in the latest episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir said that Kohli still has a lot to achieve in his career. On being asked if there are still a few milestones left for the 31-year-old, Gambhir replied: “Lots, in a team sport.”

ALSO WATCH | ICC tweaks cricket regulations to tackle Covid crisis: All you need to know

Also read: ‘I am a huge fan of his’: KL Rahul names Team India senior he is in awe of

He added: “You can keep scoring your own runs. There are people like Brian Lara who’s got so many runs. People like Jacques Kallis who have won nothing, Virat Kohli, at the moment, has won nothing to be honest, as a leader.”

“He has a lot to achieve. He can keep scoring his own runs. But for me, in a team sport, till the time you don’t win those big trophies, you will never be considered... probably you will never fulfill your entire career,” Gambhir further said.

The 38-year-old further went on to add that Kohli needs to realise that all his players are different individuals and he needs to figure out what best use could he make of each of them.

“He’s different from the rest. Probably a lot of other people might not have the same ability that Virat Kohli has. As a leader, the most important quality which he needs to have is start taking players as they are. Don’t compare them, or don’t compare their intensity to his intensity. Because every individual is different,” Gambhir said.

Also read: Gavaskar’s email, laugh with Kumble, Shastri’s ice-breaker: ‘Bizarre’ events before Kirsten’s appointment as India coach

“Every individual has its pros and cons, his own strength and weaknesses. That is what makes a team sport really, really fascinating. You got to gel everyone together and try to bring the best out of everyone else.

“Mohammed Shami can never be Jasprit Bumrah. Or Ishant Sharma can never be Jasprit Bumrah. Or KL Rahul can never be Virat Kohli. For that matter, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, all these guys probably can never match to Virat Kohli’s intensity, and talent as well,” he added.

“But how to get the best out of them, and figuring out those situations will help him, and prepare him the best for the world titles, and that is only when they can actually win it,” the former India batsman further said.