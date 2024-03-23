Virat Kohli hurls a mouthful in X-rated send-off to Rachin Ravindra during CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener

IPL 2024 got off to a thrilling start on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai where defending champions Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets after they successfully chased down 174 with just eight balls to spare. RCB bounced back after a horror top-order collapse with the sixth-wicket pair of Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik stitching a 95-run stand to help the visitors amass 173 for six. In response, Rachin Ravindra and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad got the hosts off to a brisk start before losing wickets at regular intervals. However, CSK too pulled off a late comeback into the chase with Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja lacing an unbeaten 66-run stand as the five-time champions made a winning start to the 2024 season. Virat Kohli's send-off to Rachin Ravindra

During CSK's chase, a certain Virat Kohli moment went viral on social media which left users deeply distressed as the former RCB captain's act.

Carrying on the momentum after Gaikwad's 15-ball 15, Rachin smashed three boundaries and three sixes in his 37-run knock in just 15 deliveries as CSK raced to 71 runs in the chase inside seven overs. However, RCB bounced back with Karn Sharma providing with the breakthrough. Rachin went down on one knee to play the slog sweep against the quicker delivery from the leg spinner, but holed it out to Rajat Patidar at deep backward square.

Karn was elated at picking up the big wicket as RCB heaved a sigh of relief. However, an aggressive Kohli was caught my the cameraman hurling a mouthful as he gestured with his finger in an X-rated send-off to Rachin.

Rahane looked to revive CSK, but Cameron Green struck twice in two overs, dismissing the former India vice-captain and Daryl Mitchell as the hosts lost their momentum. Dube and Jadeja then negated the early pressure on arriving at the crease before breaking free in the slog overs to wrap up the chase in 18.3 overs for Chennai.

The win did not just help CSK make a winning start to the season, but the side also extended their winning streak against RCB, taking the tally to eight straight victories at Chepauk, the longest streak for any IPL side against an opponent at a venue.

