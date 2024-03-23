Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli hurls a mouthful in X-rated send-off to Rachin Ravindra during CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener

Virat Kohli hurls a mouthful in X-rated send-off to Rachin Ravindra during CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 23, 2024 06:38 AM IST

During CSK's chase, a certain Virat Kohli moment went viral on social media which left some users deeply distressed

IPL 2024 got off to a thrilling start on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai where defending champions Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets after they successfully chased down 174 with just eight balls to spare. RCB bounced back after a horror top-order collapse with the sixth-wicket pair of Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik stitching a 95-run stand to help the visitors amass 173 for six. In response, Rachin Ravindra and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad got the hosts off to a brisk start before losing wickets at regular intervals. However, CSK too pulled off a late comeback into the chase with Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja lacing an unbeaten 66-run stand as the five-time champions made a winning start to the 2024 season.

Virat Kohli's send-off to Rachin Ravindra
Virat Kohli's send-off to Rachin Ravindra

During CSK's chase, a certain Virat Kohli moment went viral on social media which left users deeply distressed as the former RCB captain's act.

Carrying on the momentum after Gaikwad's 15-ball 15, Rachin smashed three boundaries and three sixes in his 37-run knock in just 15 deliveries as CSK raced to 71 runs in the chase inside seven overs. However, RCB bounced back with Karn Sharma providing with the breakthrough. Rachin went down on one knee to play the slog sweep against the quicker delivery from the leg spinner, but holed it out to Rajat Patidar at deep backward square.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's million-dollar moment with MS Dhoni during CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 game

Karn was elated at picking up the big wicket as RCB heaved a sigh of relief. However, an aggressive Kohli was caught my the cameraman hurling a mouthful as he gestured with his finger in an X-rated send-off to Rachin.

Rahane looked to revive CSK, but Cameron Green struck twice in two overs, dismissing the former India vice-captain and Daryl Mitchell as the hosts lost their momentum. Dube and Jadeja then negated the early pressure on arriving at the crease before breaking free in the slog overs to wrap up the chase in 18.3 overs for Chennai.

The win did not just help CSK make a winning start to the season, but the side also extended their winning streak against RCB, taking the tally to eight straight victories at Chepauk, the longest streak for any IPL side against an opponent at a venue.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out