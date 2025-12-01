Virat Kohli ignores Gautam Gambhir after the match, India coach’s reaction can’t be missed – Watch

Remember the time when Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir couldn’t stop giggling and laughing whenever next to each other? Yeah, well, those days are long gone. Amid a report that things between the two have turned frosty, a post-match visual between the two further adds weight to the theory. Kohli did everything right during the 1st ODI between – scored a century on his return to Indian soil, turned back the clock, and even showed glimpses of his 2016 self. But right after he collected his Player of the Match trophy from the organisers for playing a match-winning knock, Kohli’s act sparked debate. The camera captured Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir after the match(Screengrab)

As Kohli climbed up the dressing room stairs, the camera captured him ignoring head coach Gambhir. Gambhir was standing inside the dressing room, but Kohli, consumed by his phone, paid no attention to the head coach and walked without acknowledging him. The behaviour was a tad surprising given how the two had embraced earlier during the match. After Kohli brought the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi alive with his 52nd ODI ton, scoring 135, Gambhir, along with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and bowling coach Morne Morkel, gave him a standing ovation. He then went on to hug Kohli too inside the dressing room. However, 4 hours later, things changed.

Watch the clip:

Kohli and Gambhir’s relations have lately become a hot topic of discussion. If the social media is to be believed, Gambhir is responsible for Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket, whereas the reality could be a whole lot different. Besides, India's abysmal performance in Test cricket, losing five out of its last seven matches, has contributed to the public directing all their anger towards Gambhir. The head coach was asked a series of tough questions after India’s 2-0 whitewash against South Africa, but remained firm that he will continue in his position unless the BCCI decides otherwise.

Kohli back to his best

Kohli, playing his first match in over a month, carried no rust and jumped to the bottom of the deal right from the word go. This was Kohli’s 70th Player of the Match award, and his 83rd international century was the 700th overall. Kohli smashed more records along the way, becoming the batter with the most centuries in a single format, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar's 52 hundreds in Tests. And that’s not all. Kohli and Rohit Sharma are now Indian cricket’s most enduring pair, having played 392 matches together, one more than Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Kohli’s knock was a throwback to his 2016 version. Dominating bowling attacks. Not once did he get bogged down. In fact, when he came out to bat at the fall of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s wicket, he outscored Rohit, who eventually picked up pace. As Kohli’s greatness elevates, it’ll be interesting to see how he keeps himself in the groove with limited ODIs and appearances. After the two remaining ODIs on December 3 and December 6, Indian cricket is again on a month-long break before hosting New Zealand in the second week of January. In between, talks of Kohli possibly playing a few Vijay Hazare trophy matches had also emerged, but there’s been no clarity on it.