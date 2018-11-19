India vs Australia: Virat Kohli is not only talented, but also disciplined - Kapil Dev

It is no secret that India skipper Virat Kohli walks the talk. The leader of an extremely talented team, Kohli likes to lead from the front and believes in letting his bat do the talking. But more than the runs he has scored, it is his dedication and commitment that has impressed former India skipper Kapil Dev. The World Cup-winning captain feels that Kohli is just a superhuman.

“I think he is a special person, a special player. I think certain people are special and he is one of them. The people who have talent and are ready to work hard they become superhuman. So I think he is talented and disciplined and that makes him what he is,” he told NDTV.

One of the best all-rounders to have played the game, Dev said that it was important for the critics and fans to realise that MS Dhoni is no longer 20 and the level of expectation needs to change according to the situation as it is unfair to expect the former India skipper to perform like he did when he started playing the game.

“I think whatever he has done, he’s done a great job. But I think the bad part is we are expecting the same 20 or 25 years old Dhoni, which is not going to work. He has experience, if he can help the team with his experience, it’s well done. But one thing everyone should understand that he is not 20, and he is not going to be 20 again. So whatever he brings to the table, if he can make himself available and he can play good cricket, he is an asset to the team. Only his fitness is important and I wish he keeps on playing more matches,” he explained.

While there has been a lot of criticism over coach Ravi Shastri’s ways of handling the media and his talks of this team being the best Indian team, Dev feels that all is good as long as the team wants him at the helm and that is what should matter.

“If the captain and the team is happy, why should we question somebody? I don’t like to question which I am not related to, I do not like to answer because I do not know what is happening inside. If the team is happy and he is doing a good job, good luck to him,” he said.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 08:43 IST