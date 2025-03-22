Menu Explore
‘Virat Kohli likes to…’: Phil Salt spills behind-the-scenes details about RCB star

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 22, 2025 01:19 PM IST

Virat Kohli will be the star attraction as the former RCB skipper will once again centre stage, after playing a crucial role in India's Champions Trophy win.

Kolkata Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 opener, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. It will be an exciting encounter for fans, considering that they will even get to watch some of India's Champions Trophy winners in action.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players Virat Kohli and Phil Salt during a training session.(PTI)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players Virat Kohli and Phil Salt during a training session.(PTI)

Virat Kohli will be the star attraction as the former RCB skipper will once again centre stage, after playing a crucial role in India's Champions Trophy victory.

Also Read: What happens if KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match is washed out? Detailed Kolkata weather report with rain, thunderstorm chances

Phil Salt, who was a key figure in defending champions KKR's title-winning unit last season, joined RCB ahead of the new season. RCB purchased the England opener for 11.50 crore after KKR didn't retain him.

Speaking ahead of the opener, Salt opened up on his relationship with Kohli, and the pair are also expected to open for RCB.

“Virat Kohli is such a good man. He's so chilled. But for the game, He's a super competitor, he likes to get in this, he likes to fight, he likes battle. We're getting on pretty well, I'm pretty happy alongside batting with him,” he said, speaking to RCB's media team.

Salt in particular will look to bounce back to form after a disappointing 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, where England failed to reach the semis. He only managed 10, 12 and 8 runs during the tournament as his side remained winless.

The upcoming match will also see Rajat Patidar play his first match as RCB full-time skipper. Speaking ahead of the opener, RCB head coach Andy Flower said, “A lot of these guys have captained state sides, IPL teams and international teams. So, we're very pleased with that, regardless of who was actually captaining our team this year.”

“I think having influential people in your squad, guys that have performed at the top level gives him a level of confidence. You get that confidence from the evidence of you succeeding at the top level in the past. There are a lot of our guys that have done that in, obviously, performance terms, but also leadership terms,” he added.

IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
