Virat Kohli's massive reward for Pakistan Champions Trophy heroics; Rohit Sharma puts Babar Azam on alert

India star Virat Kohli received a massive reward for his heroic knock against Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. Following the latest update to the ICC Men's Player Rankings, he moved back into the top five among ODI batters. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill remained at the top spot. India's Virat Kohli scored maiden Champions Trophy century on Sunday against Pakistan(AFP)

Kohli notched up his 51st ODI century on Sunday, fourth against Pakistan and a first in the Champions Trophy as India roared to a six-wicket win to seal their semifinal berth in the Champions Trophy. Following the knock of an unbeaten 100, Kohli moved one place on the latest rankings for ODI batters to stand in the fifth spot.

Three India batters in top five

Kohli's ranking gain implied that as many as three India batters stand in the top five of the ICC ODI batting rankings, with Gill holding the top spot and captain Rohit Sharma still at No. 3, following their decent shows in the ongoing ICC tournament.

Gill, who scored a century against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy opener to dethrone Pakistan's Babar Azam and reclaim the No. 1 spot for the second time in his career, increased the lead over the latter by 47 rating points. Babar remained at No. 2 despite his poor start to the tournament, but has been put on high alert by Rohit, who trails him by just 13 rating points.

Other significant movements on the batting chart include New Zealand's Will Young (up eight places to 14th) and Tom Latham (up 11 places to 30th), who made gains after scoring centuries against Pakistan, while Rachin Ravindra's hundred against Bangladesh saw him move 18 places to 24th. Glenn Phillips, another Kiwi batter, gained 12 places to 28th position.

In the bowling rankings, Keshav Maharaj and Matt Henry break into the top five while Adam Zampa has moved into 10th position after picking up two wickets against England in their thrilling Group B match.