Virat Kohli meets Indian vice president Jagdeep Dhankar amid Ranji Trophy, Rajeev Shukla shares picture from interaction

Virat Kohli, currently representing Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, met Indian vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday, January 30, accompanied by BCCI's Rajeev Shukla. Kohli, who is playing his first domestic red-ball match in 12 years, fielded on Day 1, playing a key role in Delhi’s charge in their final group-stage clash against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Virat Kohli on the first day of a Ranji trophy cricket match between Delhi and Railways(PTI)

The return of one of India’s greatest-ever batters sparked an unprecedented turnout at the stadium, with thousands of fans eager to catch a glimpse of Kohli. As Delhi bowled first on a pace-friendly surface, Kohli took the field alongside his teammates under the captaincy of Ayush Badoni. Railways were dismissed for 241 runs, with pacers finding assistance from the track.

Shukla shared a picture of their meeting with the Indian vice-president.

Kohli did not get the chance to bat on Day 1, as Delhi ended the day at 41/1 in 10 overs. However, his mere presence was enough to keep the crowd engaged throughout. Fans, some of whom had gathered since early morning, erupted in chants every time Kohli acknowledged them.

Craze for Kohli

The excitement reached a fever pitch when a fan breached security and ran onto the field, bowing down to touch Kohli’s feet before security personnel intervened to escort him away. The incident halted play briefly but added to the spectacle surrounding Kohli’s return to domestic cricket.

“I have never seen something like this in Ranji Trophy ever. Even in my playing days, there was hardly anyone who made the effort to watch domestic cricket. It is just because of one man,” a former India player present at the ground told PTI.

Kohli is expected to bat at his usual No. 4 position when Delhi resumes their innings. His last Ranji Trophy appearance came back in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, a match where Delhi featured the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, and Ishant Sharma. UP had won that encounter by six wickets, but this time, all eyes are on Kohli’s impact as he returns to his roots.

With the crowd’s enthusiasm refusing to die down, Kohli’s presence has transformed a regular Ranji Trophy fixture into one of the most anticipated matches of the season.