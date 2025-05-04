‘Virat Kohli not competing with anybody else’: RCB superstar's IPL 2025 approach decoded in fresh assessment

Virat Kohli continues to stamp his authority over the opposition bowlers in the ongoing season of the IPL. The 36-year-old has been leading the Orange Cap race with 505 runs in 11 matches. He silenced the strike rate critics on Saturday with a blistering 62-run knock off 33 balls against Chennai Super Kings at a strike rate of 187.88. He smashed 5 sixes and as many fours to blow away the CSK bowlers. Kohli found a new partner in Jacob Bethel, and the duo forged a 97-run stand in just 9.5 overs for the opening wicket. Virat Kohli is currently leading the Orange Cap race in IPL 2025.(AFP)

Former India opener Aakash Chopra lavished praise on Kohli and said that at this stage of his career, he is not competing with anybody else.

“You just have to keep praising because that's what this man does season after season after season. The fact is that he's not actually competing with anybody else. When you reach this stage of your career, you're just trying to outdo yourself and add more arrows to your quiver," Chopra said on JioHotstar.

Kohli has rewritten several record books this year with his magnificent form. With his 62-run knock against CSK, he became the player with the most runs against an opponent—1146 runs—in the cash-rich league.

"You want to keep uplifting your game because what other way is there to motivate yourself? Unless you're so passionate to be a little better every day, that's where you keep breaking records. Eventually, it's all about the ball hitting the bat—the joy that you get while hitting the pull, the drive, dominating the bowling attack," he added.

“Inner happiness is the yardstick for Virat Kohli”

Kohli has batted out of skin this season and played according to situation this season so far and scored 5 half-centuries as RCB are currently sit at the top of the points table with 16 points.

Chopra also asserted that the way Kohli is playing, his only aim is to help his team get two points in every match.

"Contributing to the team's win—that’s the only thing that you play for. Inner happiness is the yardstick for him. There’s no other joy better than being at the top of your game and helping your team win," he added.