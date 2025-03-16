Virat Kohli notices female fan's exceptional efforts despite being sidelined, makes her day with a special gesture

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli made extra efforts to make a female fan sidelined by security, which made her day. Kohli has returned from Dubai after the triumphant Champions Trophy campaign and joined the RCB camp ahead of IPL 2025. The batting maestro attended the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Saturday. The fans came in numbers to catch a glimpse of the former RCB skipper, and one such female fan came with a painting of his but was sidelined due to security reasons. However, Kohli saw her with a big painting, and he walked towards her and signed an autograph on it. Virat Kohli attended an event after joining RCB for IPL 2025.(X Image/@RCBTweets)

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

'I'm not making any retirement announcements'

Kohli, who played a big role in India's 50-overs Champions Trophy triumph earlier this month, said that he is not making a retirement announcement anytime soon as he is enjoying playing at the moment.

"Me playing the game is not for achievements," Kohli said at the event.

"It pretty much comes down to the pure joy and enjoyment and love for the game. As long as that love is intact, I'll continue to play the game. I have to be honest about that with myself. Don't get nervous, I'm not making any announcements, as of now everything's fine," he added

Meanwhile, the RCB superstar finished the IPL 2024 with an Orange Cap for most runs, with 741 runs at an average of 61.75, with an impressive strike rate of 154.69. He scored a century and five fifties and hit 38 astonishing sixes. He is also the highest run-getter in IPL history, with 8,004 runs in 252 matches at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 131.97, with eight centuries and 55 fifties. RCB and Kohli will start their campaign with the tournament opener against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.