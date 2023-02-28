Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli on cusp of smashing sensational record; Rohit Sharma set to join Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni in elite list

Virat Kohli on cusp of smashing sensational record; Rohit Sharma set to join Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni in elite list

cricket
Published on Feb 28, 2023 09:39 PM IST

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and batting icon Virat Kohli can smash major batting records in the 3rd Test between India and Australia at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after defeating Australia in the first two Test matches of the four-match series.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and batting icon Virat Kohli can smash major batting records in the 3rd Test between India and Australia at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium(AP)
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and batting icon Virat Kohli can smash major batting records in the 3rd Test between India and Australia at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Run machine Virat Kohli will hope to spark a turnaround with the bat in the upcoming 3rd Test against Australia at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. With one foot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), Rohit Sharma's Team India is eyeing a famous series win over Australia in the high-profile Border Gavaskar Trophy at Indore. Rohit and Co. have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after defeating Australia in the first two Test matches of the four-match series.

Kohli's leg-before dismissal during spinner Matt Kuhnemann's over sparked a huge debate in the Indian cricket spectrum. The former Indian skipper was dismissed for 44 off 84 balls in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test match. In the second innings, Kohli was stumped for the first time in his incredible Test career. The 34-year-old made 20 off 31 balls in the 2nd innings although Rohit’s India ended up registering a comfortable win over Australia at Delhi.

ALSO READ: 'Don't know how ready he is...': Rohit Sharma ready to unleash India's game-changer on Australia in view of WTC final

However, Kohli achieved a massive feat in the 2nd Test as the star batter completed 25,000 runs in international cricket. Kohli, who is the fastest batter to score 25k international runs, can rewrite history in the 3rd Test at Indore on Wednesday. Kohli is only 77 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in Test cricket at home. Interestingly, the batting duo of Kohli and Rohit is 44 runs away from completing 1,000 runs as a pair in Test cricket.

Indian skipper Rohit is the leading run-getter in the four-match Test series between India and Australia. The Hitman has smashed 183 runs in 3 innings against Australia. Skipper Rohit is on the cusp of achieving a major milestone in world cricket. The senior batter is 45 runs away from completing 17,000 runs in international cricket.

Rohit can join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag on the elite list of batters with 17,000-plus runs in international cricket. The 35-year-old only needs to score 57 more runs to complete 2,000 runs in Test cricket at home. The veteran opener is also 80 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in international cricket as the leader of the Indian side.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
virat kohli rohit sharma india vs australia + 1 more
virat kohli rohit sharma india vs australia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out