Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Former Australia cricketer picks better batsman in all formats

Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Former Australia cricketer picks better batsman in all formats

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones was asked recently to choose between them and he believes that Virat Kohli is a better player across all three formats.

cricket Updated: Jan 21, 2020 11:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Steve Smith (L) and Virat Kohli.
A file photo of Steve Smith (L) and Virat Kohli.(Cricket Australia via Getty Images)
         

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are easily two of the most accomplished batsmen in the modern generation and the comparison between the two players regularly dominate cricket discussions around the world. The on-field rivalry between Kohli and Smith has added another layer of excitement to the ongoing ODI series between India and Australia and both of them contributed well for their respective teams. Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones was asked recently to choose between them and he believes that Kohli is a better player across all three formats.

 

In a Twitter exchange, a user asked him to name his favourite player among the two and Jones was quite to take Kohli’s name. Kohli had a good outing in the recently concluded ODI series where he scored 183 runs but he was outscored by Smith who slammed 229 runs. When it comes to career numbers, Kohli is behind Smith’s run-tally (7227) in Test cricket by 25 runs but the India skipper is way ahead when it comes to limited overs cricket.

Earlier, former England captain Michael Vaughan also said that Virat Kohli is the finest all format batsman.

The long time debate over who is better between India skipper Kohli and Australian star batter Steve Smith was once again brought up by social media enthusiasts after Smith slammed 131 off 132 balls in the third and series-deciding ODI against India.

Australia lost the match and the series 1-2 after Kohli’s effervescent 89 and Rohit Sharma’s brilliant 119 helped India to a seven-wicket victory.

 

Replying to a tweet which said former Aussie skipper Smith is the finest all format batsman, Vaughan said: “Disagree ... Virat is the best all round ... !!”

