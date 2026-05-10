Virat Kohli pauses in RCB dugout before MI clash to witness Urvil Patel’s jaw-dropping assault vs LSG

A late push from Shahbaz Ahmed not only helped Lucknow Super Giants recover but also set a challenging target of 204 at Chepauk on Sunday. With Chennai Super Kings losing Sanju Samson in the fourth over of the chase, their chances of winning dropped to a mere 38 per cent. A defeat could all but have ended their playoff hopes. Yet, by the end of the next five overs, their chances of scripting a win at home had surged drastically to 93 per cent, courtesy of Urvil Patel’s record-scripting 65 off 23 — a knock that even compelled Virat Kohli to stop and take notice right before the start of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s game against Mumbai Indians in Raipur. Urvil Patel scored 65 off 23 against LSG

After getting off the mark with a single, Urvil decided to deal only in boundaries over the next seven balls, taking Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan to the cleaners. He hammered the fast bowler for three back-to-back sixes, all in the mid-wicket-long-on region, while Rathi was hit for three sixes, including a 98-metre hit and a four — all off consecutive deliveries. He then took seasoned campaigner Mohammed Shami for a six over long-on and completed his fifty with a single in the same over. It took him just 13 deliveries to reach the milestone, equalling the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history.

RCB vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026

In a clip released by broadcaster Star Sports on Sunday, Kohli was spotted watching the action from Chennai on TV in the RCB dugout right before the start of the match against Mumbai in Raipur.