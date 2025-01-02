Virat Kohli poised for captaincy return as Rohit Sharma unlikely to continue in Tests after Australia series: Report

Reports of growing unrest in the Indian dressing room emerged on Wednesday, painting a picture of increasing tension within the team. The atmosphere of discontent has raised concerns over the future of Rohit Sharma as Indian Test captain, as well as head coach Gautam Gambhir’s ability to manage the side. This unsettling environment is thanks to India's poor performances in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the side facing a must-win situation in the fifth and final Test in Sydney to retain the trophy. India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and teammate Virat Kohli (AP)

While the on-field struggles are well-documented, it appears that off-field dynamics are also beginning to unravel. Gambhir, who took over as head coach in July, has reportedly faced challenges in connecting with some of the players.

Adding fuel to the fire, Gambhir addressed the media on Thursday and refused to confirm whether Rohit Sharma would be included in the playing XI for the final Test. Rohit's future in Test cricket has been widely discussed, especially after his underwhelming performances in the series so far, where he breached the double figures in only one of five innings.

According to a report from The Times of India, Rohit is ‘unlikely’ to be part of the Indian Test setup after the series against Australia; however, he may not announce his retirement from the format immediately. Rohit can hold off on such a decision to avoid exacerbating the already tense atmosphere in the team.

This leaves the team in a state of uncertainty, and the report mentions that Virat Kohli can seemingly step back into a leadership role. Kohli has been more vocal on the field during the ongoing series, often seen leading team huddles and guiding younger players.

There are signs that the current leadership, particularly Kohli, has taken on more responsibility, especially in light of the perceived lack of preparation and faith in the younger generation of players.

Upset with handling of Ashwin's retirement

The report further mentions that there are concerns within the BCCI about the way Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement was handled by the management, and whether the team has appropriately prepared for the transitions ahead. Ashwin's announcement came as a shock, as he decided to call time on his career after the third Test in Brisbane. Furthermore, the spinner flew back home the very next day.

Despite the turmoil, the BCCI remains focused on its long-term goals for the team. There are plans to review Gambhir and his support staff's performance after the Australia tour, much like the review conducted after India’s 0-3 defeat to New Zealand late last year.

It is clear that the coming weeks will be pivotal for both the Indian team and Gambhir’s tenure as head coach. If the team continues to underperform, it could signal a shift in leadership, with the BCCI poised to reassess its options.