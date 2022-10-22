Watch: Virat Kohli reverse sweeps Yuzvendra Chahal amid ‘Vande Mataram’ chants before Pakistan match

In stark contrast to the optional practice session on Friday, all members of the Indian cricket team were sweated out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the eve of their T20 World Cup Super 12 stage match against Pakistan. Team India faced some criticism from the likes of Sunil Gavaskar for keeping an optional practice session at the start of a World Cup with most of the first-XI cricketers skipping the net session on Friday but on Saturday there was full attendance and as usual, Virat Kohli took centrestage.

The former India captain, who was not there in the last practice session, batted for a long time along with teammates Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul, who too were not present the previous day.

There was a sizable crowd around the practice area to catch a glimpse of the Indian stars gearing up for their much-awaited match against Pakistan. The fans made a lot of noise with trumpets and whistles to cheer for Rohit and Kohli.

The fans were also chanting 'Vande Mataram' when Kohli was batting in the nets and the talismanic right-hander responded with a reverse sweep against leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Watch Video: Virat Kohli reverse sweeps Chahal amid ‘Vande Mataram’ chants in Melbourne

Virat Kohli attempts a reverse sweep against Yuzvendra Chahal#HTExclusive @IamSomshuvra pic.twitter.com/bej9G1W2JJ — HT Sports (@HTSportsNews) October 22, 2022

Kohli will be one of India's key men in the batting department as they look to win their second T20 World Cup after 15 years. Ever since the Asia Cup, he has been in terrific form. Kohli has a terrific record in Australia. He averages 64 in T20Is in Australia and has scored the most runs in the shortest format of the game here.

"Australia doesn't feel alien to me. The World Cup is a different emotion, you play only for these moments," Kohli said ahead of India's World Cup opener.

While India have used 29 cricketers in T20Is in the past one year, some by choice and some by design, the captain wants his team to be a mix, where players would be inducted instinctively and also based on available databases (match ups).

"There are times like this time when we don't have much information about how teams have fared at this time of the year. At times, you depend on your instincts and choose the player on current form and how he is doing," Rohit said on Saturday.

"But we also study a lot of data. I am open about my playing XI. I don't mind having one or two changes per game in the playing XI."

