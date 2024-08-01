Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma make young fan's day with heartwarming gesture ahead of India vs Sri Lanka ODI series

Having won the T20 World Cup in June this year, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in action for India in the upcoming three-match ODI series vs Sri Lanka. Both players were on rest after the T20 World Cup and also retired from T20Is. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma post with a young fan.

Both players are in Sri Lanka now for the ODI series, and took part in a recent practice session. During the session, Kohli saw a young kid holding a photo of the RCB star and Rohit Sharma together with the T20 World Cup trophy and the national tricolour on their back. Kohli was seen walking towards the fan and signing the autograph. He also posed for a photograph, followed by Rohit repeating the gesture.

Both players are returning to action in the ODI format after a long hiatus. Rohit last featured in the format in the ODI World Cup final last year, where India lost to Australia. The India skipper was the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 597 runs in 11 innings, at an average of 54.27 and 125.94 strike rate.

Meanwhile, Kohli was the highest run-scorer in the ODI World Cup, smacking 765 runs in 11 innings at an average of 95.62, and 90.31 strike rate.

Kohli and Rohit's retirement from T20Is has opened the doors to youngsters, one of them being Yashasvi Jaiswal. Commenting on the situation, former pacer Ashish Nehra told Jaiswal in a post-match interview, "Ajay Jadeja asked you what's the difference when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were there (to open in T20Is). According to me, there is just one difference. If Virat and Rohit were still playing this format, then whatever strokes we saw from you today, you would have played those in the nets. Now you are getting to play those shots in the match because they (Virat and Rohit) are not there."