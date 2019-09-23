cricket

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:41 IST

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli suffered a clash with South Africa fast bowler Beuran Hendricks during the third T20I encounter against South Africa on Sunday and as a result, he was reprimanded by the ICC after being found guilty of inappropriate physical contact and it earned him a demerit point from the international cricket body. The incident took place during the fifth over of the India innings when Kohli crashed into the bowler’s shoulder while taking a run. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Nitin Menon and C K Nandan, third umpire Anil Chaudhary and fourth official Chettihody Shamshuddin.

In a statement on their official website, ICC wrote: “India captain Virat Kohli has received an official warning and one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during Sunday’s third T20I against South Africa.”

READ: Virat Kohli reprimanded by ICC for inappropriate physical contact

“Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match,” the statement added.

This was his third offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2017.“Kohli now has three demerit points after having got one demerit point each during the Pretoria Test against South Africa on 15 January 2018 and against Afghanistan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 on 22 June,” the ICC statement stated.

Sunny Days are back! Ah Aaa Ah Aaa 🧐 pic.twitter.com/6ZgwV9P9PG — Adam Dhoni (@AdamDhoni1) September 23, 2019

An unbeaten half-century by skipper Quinton de Kock and paceman Hendricks’ strong performance with the ball helped South Africa thrash India by nine wickets to draw their T20I series 1-1.

Beuran returned figures of 2-14 to restrict India to 134 for nine after skipper Kohli’s surprising decision to bat first in the third and final match at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. De Kock then anchored the chase with his 79 -- his second successive half-century -- off 52 balls on a pitch where teams usually opt to bat second.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 18:35 IST