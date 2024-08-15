 Virat Kohli spotted strolling through London street after ODIs vs Sri Lanka, video goes viral | Crickit
Virat Kohli spotted strolling through London street after ODIs vs Sri Lanka, video goes viral

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 15, 2024 09:58 AM IST

Team India batter Virat Kohli was recently seen crossing a street in London.

Team India's star batter, Virat Kohli, was recently seen crossing a street in London in a rare recorded public appearance in the city. Kohli travelled back to the English capital after participating in India's ODI series against Sri Lanka, which marked the batting stalwart's return to the format.

Virat Kohli crosses a street in London(X)
Virat Kohli crosses a street in London(X)

The five-second video clip saw Kohli looking to cross the street; he was seemingly alone. The Indian batter had earlier travelled to London following India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign; after attending the celebrations in India, Kohli flew to the city where he was also seen with his wife, Anushka Sharma, as well as newborn baby Akaay.

Watch:

Kohli and Anushka also attended a kirtan during the former's previous trip to London at Union Chapel. Anushka shared pictures from the kirtan on her Instagram stories. The couple welcomed their second child, Akaay, on February 15 in the same city. Kohli took a break from cricket during this time, opting out of the Test series against England.

When will Kohli be next in action?

The Indian batter had a quiet outing in the series against Sri Lanka, as he struggled to convert starts on sluggish surfaces in Colombo. He failed to breach the 30-run mark across the three ODIs as India faced a 0-2 series defeat.

While there were speculations that the Indian batter could return to domestic cricket to take part in the Duleep Trophy, it was eventually confirmed that he would be skipping the tournament. However, other Test cricketers, including KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer, will be participating in the four-team tournament.

Kohli is expected to return to action when Team India takes on Bangladesh in a two-Test series next month. India's home season will see the side playing in five Tests before leaving for Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Following the Bangladesh series, India will play three Tests against New Zealand.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli spotted strolling through London street after ODIs vs Sri Lanka, video goes viral
