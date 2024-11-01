Virat Kohli straightaway sets two goals after RCB pay him 21 crore to continue in 'next IPL cycle': 'One of them is…'

The legendary Virat Kohli wants to ensure Royal Challengers Bengaluru win the Indian Premier League at least once and assemble a solid squad at the auction as his two primary aims after the franchise retained the star batter on Thursday. Kohli became the second-costliest retention ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction, with RCB paying him a staggering ₹21 crore to continue being part of the next three-year-cycle. Virat Kohli's legacy continues at RCB(AFP)

Kohli has been the only player in the history of the IPL to have continued with the same team throughout. Kohli began his career with RCB in 2008 and is here 18 years later. From a youngster to captain and then a legend of the team, Kohli has donned different hats, but despite his best efforts, RCB remains one of three original eight teams to have never won the IPL. Having retained just three players from their previous squad, RCB are eyeing an overhaul, with Kohli eager to play a role in ending the franchise's title drought.

"Very excited with the chance to create a squad at this auction, something that I'm really looking forward to as a franchise, as a team. And also just looking ahead in this cycle. In the next three years, obviously the goal is to win the IPL title at least once. We're going to give our best shot as always and I'll try to make everyone proud, with the way we play out cricket," Kohli said in a video shared by RCB shortly after the retentions were revealed.

Out of their 25-member squad last season, RCB have retained only Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Mohammed Siraj. Patidar has enjoyed a couple of memorable years with RCB, scoring 333 runs from eight games in 2023 and 395 from 15 in 2024. Siraj, meanwhile, accounted for a combined tally of 34 wickets across the last two seasons. Kohli's retention, obviously, was a no-brainer, not only because he won the Orange Cap this year, scoring over 700 runs, but also for becoming synonymous with the franchise.

Virat Kohli to complete 20 years after RCB retention

Kohli finds himself in the thick of things again, with his name floating up in captaincy discussions. He gave up captaincy after the IPL 2021, and while chances of Kohli returning to the leadership looks unlikely, in cricket – especially the IPL – never say never. A lot will depend on the players RCB can acquire at the auction. If one of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul becomes their star attraction, Kohli will be content to continue as a player.

"Everyone knows what RCB means to me. It's been a very special relation over so many years, which continues to grow stronger and what I have experienced playing for RCB is truly special. And I hope the fans and everyone connected to the franchise think the same way. At the end of the cycle, it's going to be 20 years that I am going to be playing for RCB, and that in itself is a very special feeling to me. I never thought that I am going to play for so many years for one team. I don’t see myself going anywhere else," mentioned Kohli.