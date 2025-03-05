Menu Explore
Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma, threatens Shubman Gill's No. 1 spot after Dubai masterclass vs Australia

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 05, 2025 02:50 PM IST

India beat Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium to make it to the final round of the tournament.

Indian batters continued to dominate the ICC ODI Rankings list as the team reached a third successive Champions Trophy final on Tuesday. India beat Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium to make it to the final round of the tournament.

Indian players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Australia in Dubai(PTI)
Indian players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Australia in Dubai(PTI)

Virat Kohli's masterclass knock of 84 during a run-chase of 265 on the tricky track pushed India from 43/2 to a memorable four-wicket win. This win took India to the final of the Champions Trophy, where they will play either New Zealand or South Africa.

Following his Player of the Match heroics against Australia, Kohli was rewarded with a ranking gain as ICC released an updated list on Wednesday. He surpassed India captain Rohit Sharma to take the fourth spot on the chart. While Shubman Gill remained at the top spot with 791 rating points, Kohli does not stand far behind, with the difference being just 43 points.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen moved one spot up to third in the chart, with 760 rating points, while Pakistan batter Babar Azam remained second, with 770 points. The other significant move for India was Shreyas Iyer, whose valiant 45 off 62 against Australia, while stitching an 89-run stand with Kohli for the third wicket, saw him rise one spot to the eighth place. Iyer is India's second-best run-getter in the tournament, with 195 runs in four innings, only behind Kohli (217 runs).

Azmatullah Omarzai, new No. 1 all-rounder

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy has been a revelation for Omarzai. The 24-year-old rose to unchartered waters after a blistering show in the ICC tournament, which included a maiden five-wicket haul against England and a 50 against Australia, as he became the world's top-ranked all-rounder. He went past teammate Mohammad Nabi to take the crown, who dropped to second on the list.

Omarzai moved two places up to take the top spot with a career-high rating points total of 296.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
