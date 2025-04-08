Virat Kohli takes exception to Jasprit Bumrah run-out attempt, repeats Sam Konstas shoulder bump but with a twist

Jasprit Bumrah returned to action on Monday as Mumbai Indians took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2025 fixture, at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The match had its fair share of drama as Jasprit Bumrah also had an exciting showdown with Virat Kohli. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.(PTI)

In the 11th over of the first innings, the pair were involved in some banter as Bumrah picked up the ball after RCB captain Rajat Patidar thought of going for a single, and then retreated. In response, Bumrah turned around and play-acted that he was going to throw the ball at Kohli’s end.

Then as the MI pacer was walking back, Kohli responded to Bumrah’s funny run-out attempt, with a shove at him. In response to Kohli’s shoulder bump, the crowd went berserk, and roared in excitement. Many were also probably reminded of his controversial shoulder bump with Sam Konstas during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In many ways, this was like the Konstas shoulder bump incident, but it had its special hilarious twist.

Here is the video:

The match also saw Kohli get a half-century, and he ended up registering 67 off 42 balls, packed with eight fours and two sixes, at a strike rate of 159.52.

RCB posted 221/5 in 20 overs, after some power-packed hitting from Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar.

Speaking after the first innings, Kohli said, “That was pretty good. After losing a wicket on the second ball, we countered pretty nicely. Dev played a brilliant impact knock for us, really changed the momentum towards us. I got a few going as well. That partnership was really important for us to set that total on the board.

My strength is to get my touch and feel of the ball early on, then I can play the shots I that I want to. I tried to innovate a bit, tried to play different shots off spin as well and then tried to hit different areas of the ground. You need to keep evolving your game and keep up with the demands of the situation in T20 cricket. When I time the ball nicely early on, I have better chances to contribute.

Hailing Patidar and Jitesh, he said, “What Rajat did is what Rajat does most often. It was a great innings by those two as well - Rajat and Jitesh really got us those extra 20-25 runs. One of their spinners was out of the game. It was difficult for the chinaman to bowl. That gave us 20-25 runs.”