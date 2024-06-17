Virat Kohli teams up with Rinku Singh to take on Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal; Rohit Sharma missing as players unwind

The Indian cricket team have arrived in Barbados, ahead of their T20 World Cup Super 8 opener against Afghanistan, which is scheduled for Thursday. Other than Afghanistan, India will also face Australia and Bangladesh in the Super 8s. Gearing up for the crunch clash, the Indian players spent some time on the beach, playing beach volleyball to reignite their spirits. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya enjoy a game of beach volleyball.

In a video shared by BCCI, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube enjoy a game of beach volleyball. In the video, Kohli could be seen teaming up with the likes of Rinku, as they took on Hardik, Dube and Jaiswal. In what was a surprise to fans, Rohit Sharma was missing from the video as his teammates were unwinding.

India ended their group stage on top of Group A, with seven points in four matches. They are unbeaten and their final group game vs Canada was abandoned due to rain. USA are the other team to qualify for the Super 8s from Group A, with favourites Pakistan exiting early.

During the group stage, India had to rely on their pace battery in the unpredictable pitches of USA. The form of India's batters will be a cause of concern for Rahul Dravid. Rohit began the tournament with a half-century, but his form has dipped since then. Meanwhile, his opening partner Kohli has failed to replicate his IPL 2024 form, getting only five runs across three innings. He was also removed for a golden duck vs USA.

Many fans have called for Kohli to be demoted to his usual no. 3 position and to pick Jaiswal in the playing XI. The RR star hasn't featured in the playing XI and has been benched. But the inclusion of Jaiswal, will see someone like a Dube get dropped, which could have a negative impact.