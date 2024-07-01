 Virat Kohli thanks PM Modi for 'kind words and support' after T20 World Cup win: 'Privilege to be part of this team' | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli thanks PM Modi for 'kind words and support' after T20 World Cup win: 'Privilege to be part of this team'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 01, 2024 07:58 PM IST

Virat Kohli took to his official X account to thank PM Narendra Modi after his congratulatory message following the T20 World Cup win.

Team India's batting legend Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving a congratulatory call from the PM following the team's T20 World Cup victory on Saturday. The side secured a dramatic win in the final of the tournament against South Africa, defeating the Proteas by seven runs in Barbados.

Virat Kohli (R) thanked PM Modi after India's T20 World Cup triumph(PTI/File)
Virat Kohli (R) thanked PM Modi after India's T20 World Cup triumph(PTI/File)

Kohli was one of the star performers in the final, scoring a brilliant 76 after India faced a top-order collapse in the Powerplay. His innings ensured India reached a fighting score of 176/7 before a herculean effort from the Indian seamers helped India to a narrow win, thus ending the country's 11-year wait for an ICC title.

Also read Rohit Sharma reacts to PM Modi's 'excellence personified' post for India captain: 'Proud to bring World Cup home'

Taking to his official X account, Kohli thanked PM Modi for his “kind words and support."

“Dear @narendramodi sir, thank you so much for your very kind words and your support and encouragement always. It has been a privilege to be a part of this team which has brought the cup home. We are deeply touched & overwhelmed with the happiness it has bought the entire nation,” wrote Kohli.

PM Modi earlier shared a picture of Kohli, seemingly in conversation with the prime minister through a phone call, as he paid a rich tribute to the batter. Kohli had also announced his retirement following the final, confirming that it was his last T20I while receiving the Player of the Match award.

“Dear @imVkohli, Glad to have spoken to you. Like the innings in the Finals, you have anchored Indian batting splendidly. You’ve shone in all forms of the game. T20 Cricket will miss you but I am confident you’ll continue to motivate the new generation of players,” wrote the Prime Minister.

Kohli endured a poor outing with the bat throughout the tournament as he opened the Indian innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma. After failing to reach a single fifty-plus score in the edition, Kohli stepped up in the all-important title clash, steadying the innings after the early setbacks and ensuring India reached a competitive score.

End of an era

Kohli wasn't the only player from the team to call time on his career. Rohit, too, retired from the format after the World Cup victory, announcing that the final was his last T20I during the post-match press conference. The next day, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the third to retire from T20Is.

India will begin a new era in the shortest format on July 6 when the side returns in action in the five-T20I series against Zimbabwe. Shubman Gill will lead the side in the series, which will see three members from the T20 World Cup-winning squad in action: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli thanks PM Modi for 'kind words and support' after T20 World Cup win: 'Privilege to be part of this team'

T20 World Cup 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On