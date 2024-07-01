Virat Kohli thanks PM Modi for 'kind words and support' after T20 World Cup win: 'Privilege to be part of this team'

Team India's batting legend Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving a congratulatory call from the PM following the team's T20 World Cup victory on Saturday. The side secured a dramatic win in the final of the tournament against South Africa, defeating the Proteas by seven runs in Barbados. Virat Kohli (R) thanked PM Modi after India's T20 World Cup triumph(PTI/File)

Kohli was one of the star performers in the final, scoring a brilliant 76 after India faced a top-order collapse in the Powerplay. His innings ensured India reached a fighting score of 176/7 before a herculean effort from the Indian seamers helped India to a narrow win, thus ending the country's 11-year wait for an ICC title.

Taking to his official X account, Kohli thanked PM Modi for his “kind words and support."

“Dear @narendramodi sir, thank you so much for your very kind words and your support and encouragement always. It has been a privilege to be a part of this team which has brought the cup home. We are deeply touched & overwhelmed with the happiness it has bought the entire nation,” wrote Kohli.

PM Modi earlier shared a picture of Kohli, seemingly in conversation with the prime minister through a phone call, as he paid a rich tribute to the batter. Kohli had also announced his retirement following the final, confirming that it was his last T20I while receiving the Player of the Match award.

“Dear @imVkohli, Glad to have spoken to you. Like the innings in the Finals, you have anchored Indian batting splendidly. You’ve shone in all forms of the game. T20 Cricket will miss you but I am confident you’ll continue to motivate the new generation of players,” wrote the Prime Minister.

Kohli endured a poor outing with the bat throughout the tournament as he opened the Indian innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma. After failing to reach a single fifty-plus score in the edition, Kohli stepped up in the all-important title clash, steadying the innings after the early setbacks and ensuring India reached a competitive score.

End of an era

Kohli wasn't the only player from the team to call time on his career. Rohit, too, retired from the format after the World Cup victory, announcing that the final was his last T20I during the post-match press conference. The next day, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the third to retire from T20Is.

India will begin a new era in the shortest format on July 6 when the side returns in action in the five-T20I series against Zimbabwe. Shubman Gill will lead the side in the series, which will see three members from the T20 World Cup-winning squad in action: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube.