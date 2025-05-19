Virat Kohli to 'walk away' entirely from cricket once he's done: 'He won't coach or take on the role of a broadcaster'

T20 cricket is a little low on thrill, and Test cricket a whole lot poorer now that Virat Kohli has retired from two of the three formats of cricket. However, not all is lost. The ODIs still remain, and with Kohli recently hinting that his next big goal is to play the 2027 World Cup, South Africa in two years from now will experience packed stadiums and choked roads. More so because that, in all probability, will be the last of Virat Kohli ever in cricket. Forget Legends League. Or the MCC bicentenary matches. Or even the IPL. Kohli, by then, will be 39, closing in on 40. And given how he decided to shock the cricketing fraternity and break its heart with his Test cricket at 36, one thing is guaranteed: Kohli will not overstay his welcome. Virat Kohli will be gone from cricket once he's retired, says Ravi Shastri(PTI)

Which means that we only have two more years to witness the magic that is Virat Kohli. If you haven't seen Kohli play live even once in your life, do it. There won't be another one like him. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, one of Kohli's close confidantes, is of the same viewpoint. Not too long ago, Kohli, during an RCB event, had said: 'Once I'm gone. I'll be gone. You won't see me for some time', which had the entire Kohli FC upset, and Shastri sees exactly the same thing happening.

"He is still around to serve Indian cricket in ODIs, but I also know that Virat will walk away from the game once he is done playing cricket. He is not the kind who would like to coach or take on the role of a broadcaster. I will miss him when India plays its first Test in England. He was a champion, and that is what I would like to remember – never conceding an inch," Shastri told Sportstar.

The ex-India coach, under whom India became a wonderful touring team – arguably the best in the world, winning back-to-back series in Australia, pushing England to the edge and coming close to a series win in South Africa, the time spent with Kohli comprises some of the best moments of his career. He recently spoke about his conversations with Kohli around his retirement, explaining how India's most successful Test captain was probably 'mentally fried' and gave it everything he had.

Virat Kohli could have carried on for another two years, says Ravi Shastri

Still, at the bottom of his heart, Shastri feels Kohli could have carried on for at least another couple of years. With a testing England series ahead, where the rest of the squad, barring Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant, lack experience, Kohli's presence could have been monumental. Nonetheless, Shastri has nothing but respect for Kohli and his contributions to Indian cricket.

"I am sure Virat still had two years of Test cricket left in him. I would have loved to see him in England this summer. It would have been a good idea to hand him the captaincy for the tour, but he would know best why he decided to leave. Maybe mental fatigue drove him to decide because he was as fit as any other player in the team. He knew his body best, but the mind would have played the decisive role. I will not rule out burnout as the decisive factor in curtailing his career at a critical phase of Indian cricket," he mentioned.

"For me, Virat will remain the most influential cricketer of the last decade. He had fans worldwide, especially those who turned up at Test matches to watch him bat like no one else. A batsman who could hit a boundary at will and someone who would pick the best bowler in the opposition camp to send a strong message. Undoubtedly the most scrutinised batsman in world cricket, he was also the best prepared to fight in the middle. His making people watch Test cricket will be an enduring legacy. The team will forever miss his wild celebrations at the fall of a wicket and the joy he expressed at a partner’s batting feat."