Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada, Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The explosive duels which will decide IPL 2026 final

All roads lead to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final between the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). These two teams have been the standout sides in the tournament, and it's quite fitting that the summit clash will be played between the top two teams in the points table. Both Gujarat and RCB have played three games against each other in the IPL 2026 season, with the latter winning two. However, RCB's only loss came at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which is also the venue for the final. The Titans have a remarkable record at their home venue, utilising the ground dimensions to their advantage, with the bowling attack of Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan wreaking havoc. Gujarat Titans will face RCB in the IPL 2026 final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

However, one cannot count RCB out, given how they have gone about their business. Their batting lineup is one to envy, and the likes of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal will look to put the GT bowling attack to the sword. If there is a pitch that offers assistance for the seamers, then RCB would be licking their lips considering the presence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Jacob Duffy in their ranks.

Also Read: Gujarat Titans' arrival in Ahmedabad delayed ahead of IPL 2026 final vs RCB. Here's why The final at the Narendra Modi Stadium won't just be about who bats better or bowls better. Rather, it will be a series of individual contests that could determine the championship.

Here are some of the key battles to look forward to in the IPL 2026 final between the Gujarat Titans and RCB Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada Whenever Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada go head-to-head, it's pure box-office material. How can one forget Kohli hitting Rabada for five fours in a row in the league stage game? However, on that occasion, the GT pacer had the last laugh as he dismissed him by bowling a short delivery. The IPL 2026 season has seen Kohli maintaining a solid tempo in the powerplay, and the fascinating element is not merely whether Rabada can take Kohli's wicket. Rather, it is about whether the Purple Cap holder can slow him down.

If Kohli is able to get off the blocks against Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, then RCB would become a force to reckon with, considering the big-hitting middle-order. This battle feels especially important because Ahmedabad traditionally rewards batters once they get set.

Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar There may not be a more technically accomplished batter in the tournament right now than the Gujarat Titans captain Gill. He single-handedly took his team to the final after scoring 104 runs against the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. However, the league stage games showed that Gill is susceptible to swinging deliveries, and here's where Bhuvneshwar Kumar could truly excel. Gill likes rhythm. Bhuvneshwar's entire gameplay revolves around denying rhythm.

If Bhuvneshwar can force Gill into a cautious start, Gujarat's run-scoring engine slows considerably since the middle-order hasn't been in great form and there is over-dependence on the top three comprising Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. The first spell between these two could define the tone of the game.

Rajat Patidar vs Jason Holder Much of RCB's winning run has been driven by the swashbuckling form of captain Rajat Patidar. His innings in Qualifier 1 was one of the defining knocks of the season and helped RCB defeat Gujarat Titans to enter the final for the second year in a row. Patidar's game against spin is flawless, so it will be interesting to see how Gill uses Jason Holder against him.

The Titans have looked like a completely different team ever since the inclusion of Holder. The former West Indies captain can mix up pace, and he has the desired arsenal to outfox the RCB skipper.

Holder is not simply a wicket-taking bowler; he is Gujarat's momentum-breaker. Whenever an opposition partnership threatens to accelerate, he becomes the first option. If Patidar wins this battle, RCB's middle order can tear the GT bowling attack. However, if Holder strikes, Gujarat can expose a fresh batter before the death overs.