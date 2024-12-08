Virat Kohli wastes no time in Gabba preparations, hits the nets after India's Adelaide defeat; leaves Gavaskar in awe

Former India captain Virat Kohli wasted no time in gearing up for the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, slated to begin next Saturday in Brisbane, as he hit the nets moments after the tourists lost in Adelaide on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side, who won in Perth less than a fortnight back, suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the second Test match of the series as Australia levelled the contest at 1-1. India's Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on the first day of the second Test cricket match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide(AFP)

Kohli bounced back from his string of low scores with his 81st international century in the series opener against Australia to help India win by 295 runs. However, the 36-year-old managed scores of just 7 and 11 in the two innings, respectively, in the Adelaide pink ball Test.

Moments after the end of the match, with Australia extending their unbeaten streak to nine wins in Day/Night Tests in Adelaide, and owing a 12-1 record overall, Kohli was back at the nets, getting ready for the third Test, which will begin in less than a week's time.

'That is what I'd like to see from everybody else'

The sight of Kohli in the nets while the post-match discussions were still on at the Adelaide Oval left former India captain Sunil Gavaskar in awe of the star batter's "dedication," as he urged the rest of his teammates to follow him as well. The batting legend admitted Kohli's failure in the second Test, but reckoned he could be back among the runs at Gabba.

"By going out in the nets today, shows his dedication. But that is what I would like to see from everybody else. He's not scored runs. He is very proud of what he achieves and does for India, and because he's not scored runs in this game, he's out in the nets."

"He's working hard, he's sweating, and that is what you want to see. After that if you get out, no problem, because that's what sport is all about. You will get runs one day, will get wickets one day, next day you will not. But you've got to put in the effort. He is putting in the hard yards, he is putting in the effort, and that's why I won't be surprised if he's back amongst the runs in the next game," said Gavaskar to Star Sports.

Kohli played just one match in Brisbane in his career, back in 2014, where he managed 19 and 1 against Australia.