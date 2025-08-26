Virat Kohli will 'never say what happened' as mystery to remain unsolved: 'He was not feeling wanted...'

Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary suggested that there might be something unusual behind Virat Kohli’s unexpected decision to retire from Test cricket. Kohli, who had an underwhelming 2024-25 Australia tour after a century in the first Test, decided to return to domestic cricket after 12 years and played a Ranji Trophy match against Railways. His return drew a big crowd to Arun Jaitley Stadium; however, he struggled with the bat and managed just 6 runs off 15 balls. He then shifted focus to the Champions Trophy and IPL, and in the middle of the cash-rich league, unexpectedly announced his retirement from the format he valued the most. Virat Kohli retired from Tests earlier this year.(AFP Image)

Tiwary asserted that Kohli still had three to four years of red-ball cricket left in him and said the news was shocking for all cricket fans.

"No way. So he could have easily played for another three years minimum and four years. It was very surprising and shocking for all the cricket fans, including me as well, because all we knew that he's so physically fit and he was preparing himself for the England series," Tiwary said on CricTracker.

Kohli’s Test career, which spanned over 14 years and 123 matches, is marked by his 9,230 runs at an impressive average of 46.85. He scored 30 centuries, including seven double hundreds, solidifying his place as one of India’s all-time greats in the longest format.

“Virat Kohli has evolved as a human being”

The former Bengal batter suggested that something doesn't feel right about Kohli's decision's timing, but also asserted that he would not come out and reveal the story behind the scenes in public.

“I don't know what happened. What is the story behind the scenes? I think he was not feeling like he was wanted in Team India. Only he can say. I think he will not come out and ever say this thing in public forum because the human he has become, he has evolved as a human being, I think he is very happy with what God has given to him. He is becoming spiritual as well. When someone becomes spiritual, they just leave all these things aside and focus on the present. They don’t want to talk about the past. He has evolved as a human being; I don’t think he will come forward and ever say what has happened behind the scenes,” he added.

Tiwary didn't hold back and said he and other players knows that something fishy happened in Indian cricket and Kohli didn't like the atmoshphere and decided to bid adiue to the format.

“But as a cricket lover, things that are happening around Team India, the cricketers like us who know a little bit, we all know what’s happening behind the scenes. I think he did not like the atmosphere he was playing in,” he added.