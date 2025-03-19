Virat Kohli's U19 World Cup teammate and final hero announced as umpire for IPL 2025

India’s 2008 U-19 World Cup-winning squad, led by Virat Kohli, featured several promising young cricketers who later made a mark in the sport. One such player, who played a crucial knock in the final, will now be seen officiating as an umpire in IPL 2025. The official announcement has been made, confirming that Tanmay Srivastava, a key member of the victorious U-19 team, will step into the IPL as an umpire this season. The U19 World Cup-winning team in 2008(Getty)

Srivastava played a vital role in India’s triumph over South Africa in the U-19 World Cup final, scoring a composed 46 runs at No. 3. His was the highest score in the innings as India were bowled out for just 159 in 45.4 overs. However, the bowlers then produced a splendid performance, restricting the Proteas to 103/8 in a rain-shortened 25-over game, with India clinching a 12-run win.

Srivastava retired from professional cricket nearly five years ago and has since been officiating in domestic matches. Now, the BCCI has appointed him as an umpire for the IPL, a decision formally announced by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA).

“A true player never leaves the field—just changes the game. Wishing Tanmay Srivastava the best as he dons a new hat with the same passion!” UPCA wrote on their official X account.

Interestingly, Srivastava also has IPL experience as a player. He represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2008 and 2009 seasons, featuring in seven matches. However, he struggled with the bat, scoring just eight runs in three innings.

Despite his limited success in the IPL, he enjoyed a solid domestic career, amassing 4,918 runs in 90 first-class matches.

IPL begins March 22

Interestingly, it will be Srivastava's U19 captain, Virat Kohli, who will take the field in the opening match of the 18th season. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will visit Kolkata to take on the defending champions – Knight Riders – in a blockbuster season-opener.