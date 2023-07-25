'Virat should enjoy this part': Zaheer Khan urges Kohli to take up new role after sensational century vs WI in 2nd Test

With India eyeing a series sweep over the West Indies in the 2nd Test at Port of Spain, a 'charged up' Virat Kohli propelled Rohit Sharma and Co. to a massive 1st innings total. The Indian run machine slammed a brilliant century in the recently concluded 2nd Test between India and the West Indies in Trinidad. After Kohli emerged as the only centurion from the 2nd Test between the two teams, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan urged the veteran batter to take up a new role at Team India. Zaheer Khan wants ex-skipper Virat Kohli to take up a new role at Team India.(Getty Images-PTI)

Zaheer, who played 92 Tests and 200 One Day International (ODIs) for India, wants ex-India captain Kohli to take the role of a mentor at the Indian camp. Reflecting on Kohli's impressive knock against West Indies in the 2nd Test, the former Indian speedster observed that the senior batter can be a mentor to youngsters Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Indian wicket-keeper Kishan and premier batter Gill powered Team India to 181-2 in 24 overs before Rohit and Co. declared their innings.

'Virat Kohli should enjoy this part'

“He should enjoy this part of the career where he’s actually going to be guiding like of you know Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. That mentor role is also going to be expected of him at this stage in his career that's something that he does it anyways but you know that that's something that keeps you going and keeps you in the game,” Zaheer told Jio Cinema.

Playing his 500th international match for India in the Caribbean, Kohli reached his 29th Test century by smashing a cover drive against Shannon Gabriel. One of the finest batters across all formats, run-machine Kohli has notched up 76 international centuries in his glittering career. The 34-year-old also surpassed Jacques Kallis into fifth position on the elite list of batters with the most runs in international cricket.

“Looking at that and looking at the space where Virat is in right now, you know that enjoyment factor is going to be huge. Keeping yourself fresh is something which is going to be very important for him going forward. But I think the fact that he doesn't have that time and energy going in right now after the other aspects of the game the captaincy brings, I think it is going to help him. He's constantly involved in the game. I think that those aspects are going to be very important for him going forward. But it's good to see him in good space and scoring runs. And I think I think that's what he should just right now do,” Zaheer said.

