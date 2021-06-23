Virender Sehwag names 'most exciting Test player of the world,' backs him to turn WTC final in India's favour

India may be on the backfoot after losing captain Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane cheaply in the first session on the reserved day of the World Test Championship final but former India opener Virender Sehwag believes Rishabh Pant can change it all very quickly.

Terming Pant ‘the most exciting Test player in the world,’ Sehwag said next ‘20 overs’ could decide the fate of the WTC.

"The most exciting Test player in the World is out there in the middle. Next 20 overs will decide the match. #ICCWTCFinal," tweeted Sehwag after Pujara’s dismissal brought Pant in the middle on Wednesday when India were reduced to 72/4 in the second innings.

Pant got a slice of luck early in his innings when he was dropped by Tim Southee off the bowling of Kyle Jamieson. At that time, Pant was batting on five. He looked to make the most of it and kept picking singles and the odd boundaries against a very disciplined Kiwi bowling attack.

Resuming on the Reserve Day at 64/2, overnight batters Kohli and Pujara added just seven runs to the score before Kohli (13) was dismissed as he chased a delivery bowled outside off by Jamieson to hand wicket-keeper BJ Watling an easy chance.

In the very next over of Jamieson, Pujara (15) followed Kohli as he also looked to poke at one just in the corridor of uncertainty outside the off stump and gifted his wicket to Jamieson. Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant walked in next and he got a reprieve quite early as he was dropped by Tim Southee in the slip-cordon.

Pant then joined hands with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and the duo added 37 crucial runs to the total. But as soon as India started to claw back into the game, Rahane (15) was strangled down the legside by Trent Boult, and as a result, India was reduced to 109/5 with a lead of just 77. Day 1 and 4 of the ongoing WTC final were washed off due to rain and as a result, the Reserve Day had to be utilised.

