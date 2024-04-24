Virender Sehwag bashes IPL rivals, recalls turning down lucrative BBL contract: 'Spend that much money on holidays'

Legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag formally announced his retirement from international cricket back in 2015. Regarded as one of the greatest opening batters across formats, Sehwag recorded his final international appearance against Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in 2013. On his 37th birthday, Sehwag confirmed that he is bidding farewell to Indian Premier League cricket. After parting ways with DC, Sehwag played two seasons for PBKS in the IPL(BCCI)

The IPL icon represented Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in his impressive career from 2008 to 2015. Sehwag, who recently snubbed all-rounder Hardik Pandya from his India XI for the T20 World Cup 2024, made a special appearance on the Club Prairie Podcast starring legendary Australian cricketer - Adam Gilchrist. During the freewheeling conversation on the podcast, Sehwag revealed that he turned down a lucrative offer from the Big Bash League.

'I can spend that much money on my holidays'

"No! Why? No need. We are rich people, we don’t go to poor countries. I still remember that when I retired from the Indian team, not retired but dropped and was playing IPL, I received an offer to participate in Big Bash. I said that okay how much money you are offering? They said some $100,000. I replied I can spend that much money on my holidays,” Sehwag said.

The former India skipper joked that global franchise leagues can't afford him. Sehwag was named the leading cricketer of the world in 2008. The explosive batter was roped in as the captain of the Delhi Capitals for the inaugural edition of the IPL. "Going out for one month playing Big bash or The Hundred, where you get only that $100,000, maybe $200,000. If you talk about millions, yes then I’m interested otherwise no," Sehwag explained.

‘You can’t afford me'

After parting ways with DC, Sehwag played two seasons for PBKS in the IPL. The former India cricketer also served as the mentor of the Punjab franchise. Sehwag ended his association with Punjab in 2018. Interestingly, the 45-year-old also received an offer from Sky Sports after his retirement. “So once I got a call from Sky Sports that ‘We’ll love to have you in in our panel.’ I said ‘You can’t afford me’. But they said, ‘No, give me your price’. I said ‘You can’t afford me but they said ‘Please give us the price’. Then I said okay ‘£10,000 a day’ and they said, ‘Yes you’re right we can’t'”," Sehwag added.