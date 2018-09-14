Virender Sehwag has identified heir to MS Dhoni’s Team India spot

Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels that swashbuckling wicket-keeper Risbabh Pant is MS Dhoni’s perfect replacement in the limited-over formats, once the former skipper decides to call time on his illustrious career.

Sehwag also said that Dhoni should continue taking his spot behind the stumps till the 2019 World Cup and once he decides to walk into the sunset, Pant should be drafted in as his replacement.

“In my opinion, Dhoni should continue till the 2019 World Cup. Even if you play Pant in ODIs from now, he won’t be able to play more than 15-16 ODIs till the World Cup, which is far less compared to Dhoni, who has played over 300 ODIs. I would want Dhoni to continue till the World Cup,” Sehwag told India TV.

Speaking about Pant’s six hitting abilities, Sehwag said that Pant’s temperament makes him Dhoni’s perfect replacement, who used to win matches on his own with similar style of batting.

“Pant has the right kind of the temperament to be a perfect heir for him (Dhoni). I want Dhoni to hand over the baton to Pant when he hangs his boots. Pant is someone who can hit sixes at his will, but when you talk about Dhoni, he has won matches single-handedly,” Sehwag added.

After impressing with his performance on the domestic circuit, Pant got a chance to shine on the international arena in the longest format against England in the recently-concluded Test series.

Pant received rave reviews for his performances with the bat as well has his keeping. The highlight of Pant’s sojourn in England was his maiden century in the fifth and the final Test at the Oval, however, it wasn’t enough as the visitors succumbed to a heavy loss and also conceded the series 1-4.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 15:38 IST