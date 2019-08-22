Virender Sehwag reveals why he didn’t apply for India head coach job

cricket

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 08:53 IST

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has revealed why he didn’t apply for Team India head coach job this time. Ravi Shastri pipped Mike Hesson and Tom Moody for the high profile job after being reappointed till 2021 T20 World Cup. On the sidelines of an event in the capital on Wednesday, Sehwag revealed why he opted against throwing his hat in the ring despite applying for the top job last time around.

“In 2017, the BCCI secretary and (late) Dr MV Sridhar (GM Cricket Operations) asked me to apply so I applied. This time no one asked me, so I didn’t apply,” Sehwag said.

Also Read: India likely XI - Kohli to choose Rahane over Rohit in first Test?

Sehwag was also asked who among Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble will make a good national selector and Viru put his weight firmly behind former head coach Kumble.

“When Anil Kumble became the captain, he came to my room and said ‘go and play how you play in the next two series as you won’t be dropped’. That kind of confidence he gave, I think he is the right person (to become national selector),” former India opener said.

Sehwag also weighed into the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally ending their defiance and coming under the purview of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

“Indian players have an issue with the whereabouts clause. We have been tested several times both in and out of competition. I myself had tested during domestic tournaments as well. No current player has commented on it yet... So we have to wait and see,” former India opener said.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 08:53 IST