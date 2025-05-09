Virender Sehwag tears into Pakistan after attacks on North India: 'They've escalated to save their terrorist assets'

Former India opener Virender Sehwag issued a scathing response to Pakistan after drone and missile attacks targeted multiple locations in northern India on Friday, including military installations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur. The offensive also affected civilian zones, prompting strong reactions across the country. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was also disrupted, as a sudden blackout in Dharamsala's stadium eventually led to the game being called off. Virender Sehwag spoke strongly against Pakistan's atttempts to target Indian cities across the border(ANI)

India's S-400 air defence systems intercepted several of the incoming Pakistani threats, while two Kamikaze drones were reportedly neutralised in Poonch.

Taking to social media platform X, Sehwag criticised Pakistan’s decision to escalate tensions, accusing them of acting to protect terror assets.

“War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet. They have escalated to save its terrorist assets, speaks so much about them. Our forces will reply in the most appropriate manner, a manner Pakistan will never forget,” wrote Sehwag.

Other former cricketers also voiced their support for the Indian armed forces. While Pragyan Ojha and Aakash Chopra thanked the security personnel for their service, Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan, too, sent their wishes and prayers to the Indian armed forces.

“At times like this, the world sees how strong and united India truly is, held together by both what we share and what makes us different. We stand firmly with our armed forces as they protect our country and everything we believe in,” wrote Ojha.

PBKS vs DC stopped mid-way

In the midst of the unfolding crisis, the PBKS vs DC match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala was impacted, too. The match was interrupted mid-way due to security concerns linked to the attacks. IPL governing council member Devajit Saikia confirmed the decision through a media release, stating that the safety of players, staff, and spectators was paramount.

The attacks and the subsequent cancellation have cast a shadow over the league's business-end, with fans forced to evacuate the stadium in Dharamsala without panic but under heightened alert. Visuals from the venue showed empty stands and fans being escorted out as the situation evolved.