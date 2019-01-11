Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman lead birthday wishes for Rahul Dravid

Former India captain Rahul Dravid turns 46 on Friday. The Karnataka batsman has helped India acquire many memorable victories such as in the Adelaide Test in against Australia in 2003, a Test series win in Pakistan in 2004 and so on. Dravid scored 13,288 runs in 164 Tests and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs. The Number three batsman, who notched 36 Test centuries, is the fourth highest run scorer in Test matches. Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis are at the top three spots.

As captain, Rahul Dravid’s best achievement was the 1-0 Test series win in England in 2007.

Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman led the birthday wishes for one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

Deewaron ke bhi kaan hote hain , is deewar ka bahut saaf Mann aur hriday bhi hai!( #TheWall too has ears, this one has a pure mind and a heart as well)

A joy to have played with him and made so many wonderful memories together #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid ! pic.twitter.com/eukPvSx0II — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day to my dear friend Rahul. I wish him all the happiness and love and hope that he continues serving Indian Cricket and continues to inspire not just budding cricketers but the youth of the country. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/fzsQcy5D5I — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2019

Happy birthday Jam..wish you all the happiness..keep continuing to flourish young talent under ur wings.. you are the best they can get..many great memories shared and many more to make #Thegreatwallofindia #legend #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/Ha9GYvHQ9n — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 11, 2019

Many many happy returns of the day to a terrific human being, role model and an inspiration for many youngsters in the country. One of the most likeable cricketers ever , #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid bhai ! pic.twitter.com/V07D4Ci6A8 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 11, 2019

Wishing The Wall - Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday. His exploits in whites are well known but we thought we would relive one of his knocks in blue against Pakistan #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/gJ1sgt6Ird — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2019

24,208 international runs.

48 centuries.

146 fifties.#U19CWC winning coach in 2018.



Happy birthday to India's Wall, the legendary Rahul Dravid! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mR5kFLqBXX — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2019

Dravid, who coaches the India U-19 and India A teams, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame at a brief function ahead of the final ODI between India and the West Indies in Thiruvanathapuram on November 1.

Dravid became only the fifth player from India to be named in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar presided over the formalities. The ICC, on July 2, announced his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Dravid joined an elite list that includes Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Gavaskar and Anil Kumble.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 12:14 IST