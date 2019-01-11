 Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman lead birthday wishes for Rahul Dravid
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman lead birthday wishes for Rahul Dravid

Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman led the birthday wishes for one of the greatest cricketers of all time. Rahul Dravid scored 13,288 runs in 164 Tests and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs. The Number three batsman, who notched 36 Test centuries, is the fourth highest run scorer in Test matches. Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis are at the top three spots.

cricket Updated: Jan 11, 2019 12:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virender Sehwag,VVS Laxman,Harbhajan Singh
File image of Rahul Dravid.(Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

Former India captain Rahul Dravid turns 46 on Friday. The Karnataka batsman has helped India acquire many memorable victories such as in the Adelaide Test in against Australia in 2003, a Test series win in Pakistan in 2004 and so on. Dravid scored 13,288 runs in 164 Tests and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs. The Number three batsman, who notched 36 Test centuries, is the fourth highest run scorer in Test matches. Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis are at the top three spots.

As captain, Rahul Dravid’s best achievement was the 1-0 Test series win in England in 2007.

Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman led the birthday wishes for one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

Dravid, who coaches the India U-19 and India A teams, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame at a brief function ahead of the final ODI between India and the West Indies in Thiruvanathapuram on November 1.

Dravid became only the fifth player from India to be named in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar presided over the formalities. The ICC, on July 2, announced his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Dravid joined an elite list that includes Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Gavaskar and Anil Kumble.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 12:14 IST

tags

more from cricket