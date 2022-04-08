Sehwag wants Chahal to reveal 'drunk' MI player's identity from balcony episode; 'This cannot be treated as fun'

Yuzvendra Chahal started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians and played only one season in the blue jersey before shifting his base to Royal Challengers Bangalore. He played just one game during his three-year formative stint with Mumbai but Chahal formed a strong bond with many players. The leg-spinner, however, faced a near-death experience, which taught him a valuable life lesson.

In a Twitter video hosted by the Rajasthan Royals, he rewound to 2013 and spoke about his narrow escape during a prank by a Mumbai Indians player. The tweaker shared a spine-chilling episode where the player, whom he didn't name, dangled him from the 15th-floor balcony of a hotel.

"My story, some people know about. I have never spoken about this, I never shared this. In 2013, I was with the Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get together after that. There was a player who was very drunk, I will not take his name. He was very drunk; he was looking at me and he just called me. He took me outside and he dangled me from the balcony," Chahal told Ashwin and Karun Nair in the video.

"My hands were around him. Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and got the situation under control. I kind of fainted. They gave me water, then I realised how responsible you should be if you go out anywhere. So, this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been the slightest of mistake, I would have fallen down," he added.

Chahal, who has played over 100 IPL games, received the backing of many fans, who called out the unnamed player for his unruly behaviour. The tweaker's horror revelation spread like wildfire on the internet, and former India opener Virender Sehwag has also extended support to Chahal. The veteran also asked Chahal to reveal the "drunk" player's identity.

"Important to reveal name of player who as per Chahal did this to him in a drunk state. If true, this cannot be treated as fun, important to know what happened and what action was taken considering the seriousness of this," Sehwag said in his tweet.

Important to reveal name of player who as per Chahal did this to him in a drunk state. If true, this cannot be treated as fun, important to know what happened and what action was taken considering the seriousness of this. pic.twitter.com/Cw4IQxbdda — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 8, 2022

Chahal's current franchise Rajasthan Royals has won two matches in the ongoing season. Their only defeat this season till now came against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The spinner has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.45 in the three matches. He was snapped by Rajasthan for a sum of ₹6.50 crore in the February auction.