Virus impact on IPL: Maharashtra orders ties in empty stadiums

cricket

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:11 IST

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India looks set to impact the almost two-month long Indian Premier League starting on March 29. A Maharashtra state cabinet that discussed the positive cases in the state decided on Wednesday that IPL matches in the state can be held only in empty stadiums.

With the number of positive cases in India hitting 60 on Wednesday, there is fear that the large crowds that come to watch IPL games will pose a serious contagion risk. The Maharashtra government directive, however, has left the BCCI in a fix.

“There are spectators for many matches being played in the country currently. That said, we are monitoring the situation. The IPL governing council is meeting on Saturday (Mar 14). That’s when we will look at all the factors and take a decision,” IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ: World XI v Asia XI matches postponed amid coronavirus fears - Report

With defending champions Mumbai Indians due to host the season’s first IPL game against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on March 29, this is a major administrative challenge for the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI.

It will directly impact Mumbai Indians, whose home matches are usually played before packed houses in the 33,000 capacity Wankhede Stadium. The government decision also covers Navi Mumbai and Pune, which rules out shifting the venue within the state.

According to industry experts, if the BCCI is forced to hold matches in empty stadiums across the country, franchise earnings will take a massive hit. “The leading franchises who stage their matches in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata would lose anywhere in the range of R30-40 crore from gate receipts,” an ex-franchise official said.

Even franchises who play home matches in Jaipur (Rajasthan Royals), Mohali (KXIP) and Hyderabad (Sunrisers Hyderabad) would lose between R16-20 crore in gate collection though the ticket revenue is not as high as the top five because of lower prices and relatively lesser demand.

“That apart, you lose money on merchandise and sale of confectioneries, although that does not amount to more than R50 lakh to R1 crore,” said another former franchise official from a team based in the north.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak: BCCI releases Do’s and Don’ts for players, staff ahead of South Africa ODIs

Other states scheduled to host IPL matches are yet to announce any measures to fight the spread of the virus; in fact, a three-match ODI series between India and South Africa, to be played in Dharamshala (March 12), Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18), is going ahead without any restrictions.

Franchises are already upset with the BCCI’s 50% cut in playoff fund amount for franchises (from R50 crore to R25 crore), and increased expenditure of R1.4 crore a season, payable to staging associations.

Niranjan Shah, former secretary of BCCI and president of Saurashtra Cricket Association, said the association would be happy to host Mumbai Indians if required. “The coronavirus hasn’t impacted Gujarat yet. If we are offered, we will be happy to host the matches in Rajkot. But it all depends on how the virus impact unfolds,” he said.

A senior board official said it was not contemplating playing the entire IPL without spectators as of now. Efforts are on to see if alternate venues can hold matches if any state refuses permission.

A Rajasthan Royals official said: “We’re not taking any call until we receive an official communication on coronavirus from BCCI.”

At stake also is the R16,347.5 crore Star India pays BCCI for the TV and digital rights of the league. Cancelling the IPL would hit the broadcasters to the tune of R3000 crore. Postponing the tournament is also not possible given the cramped cricket calendar, non-availability of overseas players, and this being a World Cup year (the October World T20 is in Australia).