VVS Laxman reveals Sourav Ganguly’s hilarious challenge for Virat Kohli

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is just around five months away and former India cricketer VVS Laxman believes that two teams will enter the competition as favourites. At an event in Visakhapatnam, Laxman said that India and England have the best chances to lift the trophy and also joked about a challenge for Virat Kohli.

“India and England favourites. Being an Indian, I want India to win. I am not going to remove my shirt at Lord’s. That’s a challenge posed by Sourav to Virat. Happy to leave it to them. I don’t have six packs like Sourav had or at least he had the confidence of removing his shirt [at the Lord’s balcony],” Laxman said.

Laxman also said that their panel wanted Anil Kumble to continue as India’s coach but the former captain was bent on quitting after his fallout with skipper Virat Kohli last year.

Reflecting on the tumultuous phase that gripped Indian cricket during last year’s Champions Trophy, Laxman said the episode left a “bitter taste in the mouth”.

“I don’t think Kohli crossed the line. We at the CAC thought Anil should continue as coach but he thought the right decision was to quit and move ahead. It left a bitter taste in the mouth,” Laxman said.

