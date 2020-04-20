Was called ‘gateway of India’ in news article, father read it: Yuvraj Singh on how he improved his fielding

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was regarded as India’s best fielder during his playing days. The former left-handed batsman, apart from hitting sixes, also picked up sensational catches, and made diving saves while standing at point to save runs for his side. Speaking to former fellow teammate Mohammad Kaif in an Instagram Live video, Yuvraj credited his father for bringing about a change in his fielding skills.

“I was not aware about fielding. When I was 15-16 yeas old, I was playing my first Ranji match in which I misfielded. On the next day, there was an article in the newspaper which said - ‘Gateway of India Yuvraj Singh,” he recalled.

“My father read it. After that he was determined to improve my fielding skills. Everyday, he would make me practice 30-40 catches, 120-125 fielding saves,” he said.

“It helped. As I kept training, my body got strong. After that, during my playing days, I just had one thought in my mind while I was standing at point. I will not allow the ball to slip away from me, no matter what,” he said.

A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.

Big events brought out the best in him -- be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.

