e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Was called ‘gateway of India’ in news article, father read it: Yuvraj Singh on how he improved his fielding

Was called ‘gateway of India’ in news article, father read it: Yuvraj Singh on how he improved his fielding

“I was not aware about fielding. When I was 15-16 yeas old, I was playing my first Ranji match in which I misfielded. On the next day, there was an article in the newspaper which said - ‘Gateway of India Yuvraj Singh,” he recalled.

cricket Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Yuvraj Singh.
File image of Yuvraj Singh.(Getty Images)
         

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was regarded as India’s best fielder during his playing days. The former left-handed batsman, apart from hitting sixes, also picked up sensational catches, and made diving saves while standing at point to save runs for his side. Speaking to former fellow teammate Mohammad Kaif in an Instagram Live video, Yuvraj credited his father for bringing about a change in his fielding skills.

“I was not aware about fielding. When I was 15-16 yeas old, I was playing my first Ranji match in which I misfielded. On the next day, there was an article in the newspaper which said - ‘Gateway of India Yuvraj Singh,” he recalled.

Also read: Disciplinary panel sets Umar Akmal’s hearing for April 27

“My father read it. After that he was determined to improve my fielding skills. Everyday, he would make me practice 30-40 catches, 120-125 fielding saves,” he said.

“It helped. As I kept training, my body got strong. After that, during my playing days, I just had one thought in my mind while I was standing at point. I will not allow the ball to slip away from me, no matter what,” he said.

A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.

Also read: ‘Can’t tolerate some people in the box’ - Yuvraj ‘not interested’ in being a commentator

Big events brought out the best in him -- be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Trump eyes probe on Covid-19 outbreak origin in China, wants to send a team
Trump eyes probe on Covid-19 outbreak origin in China, wants to send a team
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news