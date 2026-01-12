Washington Sundar ruled out of remaining India vs New Zealand ODIs; Ayush Badoni earns maiden call-up

India all-rounder Washington Sundar, on Monday, was ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against New Zealand. The 26-year-old reported an “acute onset of discomfort in his left lower rib area” while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Sunday. The left-handed batter will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI's medical team will be seeking an expert opinion. Washington Sundar ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against New Zealand (AFP)

The All India Senior Men's Selection Committee has named Ayush Badoni as his replacement. This is the first time that the Delhi batter has been called into the Indian squad; he will join the team in Rajkot, the venue for the second ODI.

Sundar bowled just five overs in the opening ODI, which India won by four wickets. He gave away 27 runs at an economy rate of 5.40 and failed to take a wicket. Sundar came out to bat to give company to KL Rahul when India needed 22 more runs for the win.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s role reversal under Shubman Gill: Hitman slows down, but India’s chase master hits a new gear He, along with Rahul, ensured that India got over the line with four wickets in hand and six balls to spare. Sundar remained unbeaten on 7 off seven balls. However, he did earn a reprieve as Adithya Ashok dropped a regulation catch off the bowling of Zakary Foulkes on the fourth delivery of the 48th over.

In Sundar, India has suffered a third injury blow inside a week. Earlier, Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the ODI series due to a side strain he suffered while batting during the nets on the eve of the opening ODI. Tilak Varma was also ruled out of the upcoming first three T20Is against the Kiwis after undergoing surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot. “Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory,” the BCCI had said in a statement.

India wins the opening ODI On Sunday, India won the opening ODI after chasing down the target of 301. Virat Kohli scored 93, his fifth consecutive score of 50 or more in ODIs. Shubman Gill also hit a half-century while Shreyas Iyer returned with 49. Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj returned with two wickets each as India restricted New Zealand to 300/8 in the allotted fifty overs.

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, January 14, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

India’s updated squad for 2nd and 3rd ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ayush Badoni.