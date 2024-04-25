Wasim Akram questions Hardik Pandya’s takeover at MI, voices support for Rohit Sharma: 'This is the problem in India'

New captain Hardik Pandya has been under fire ever since the all-rounder succeeded Rohit Sharma as the leader of the Mumbai Indians franchise for the Indian Premier League season 2024. The former Gujarat Titans skipper has been facing the wrath of jeering fans in the league stage of the competition. With Hardik enduring a tough homecoming at MI, legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has extended his support to Rohit's successor. Talking about Hardik amid the IPL 2024, Akram has extended his support to Rohit's successor(AFP)

While Chennai Super Kings have witnessed a seamless transition of leadership in what appears to be MS Dhoni's final season, Mumbai Indians fans have expressed their displeasure about the changing of guards at MI on multiple occasions in the IPL. Hardik has also struggled for form as an all-rounder in the IPL. Coming out in support of besieged Hardik, Pakistan's Akram observed that fans are not doing the franchise any good by booing their captain.

'This is the problem in India…'

"This is the problem in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. We never forget. We tell our kids that when Pandya's kid is born, you have to remind him why he became captain 20 years ago. We don't move on."I think fans need to be a little calm. At the end of the day, he is your player. He plays for Mumbai Indians, and he is the one who can make you win. There is no point booing your own player. You can criticize a little bit, but move on," Akram told Sportskeeda.

How Hardik has performed in IPL 2024

Pandya has received a hostile round of booing from IPL fans in Gujarat, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Under his leadership, five-time winners Mumbai Indians have recorded three wins and five defeats in eight matches. Mumbai Indians are placed eighth in the 10-team IPL standings. Once regarded as the successor of Rohit at Team India, Hardik has failed to record a solitary match-winning performance for Mumbai Indians this season.

'Rohit should have continued as captain'

Thus, Akram feels Rohit should have remained MI's captain in the World Cup year. “In franchise cricket, such things happen. Look at how CSK took the captaincy decision for the long run, and maybe, even they (MI) had the same idea. This was not a personal decision, but in my view, Rohit Sharma should have continued as captain for one more year. Perhaps, next year, Hardik Pandya could have been the captain,” Akram added.