Wasim Akram says he 'never trusted Pakistan fielders' on-air, Shaheen Afridi drops a sitter on very next delivery

The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval provided fans with more than just competitive cricket; it delivered some unexpected comic relief. During a light-hearted exchange in the commentary box, Wasim Akram was humorously probed about the high rate of bowled and LBW dismissals in his and Waqar Younis' heyday.

Co-commentator James Brayshaw asked Akram why their wickets rarely involved fielders. With a deadpan expression, Akram issued a hilarious response, suggesting that he and Waqar had little confidence in the slip cordon due to fielders frequently citing poor visibility whenever a catch was dropped. His remark was met with laughter; ironically, on the very next ball after Akram’s quip, Shaheen Afridi missed a straightforward catch.

Positioned at deep backward square-leg, Afridi attempted to catch a well-timed hook shot from Matthew Short. Yet, in a moment of lapse, the ball slipped through his hands, leaving bowler Naseem Shah frustrated. Akram, unfazed, remarked that Afridi may have misjudged the height of the ball – an error that could have shifted the match's momentum.

However, the dropped catch ultimately did not prove costly, as Short was dismissed soon after, easing Pakistan’s nerves.

Watch:

The incident did little to derail Pakistan's dominant performance. Following Afridi's drop, the Pakistan bowlers continued their relentless attack, and Australia soon collapsed. Haris Rauf led the charge with a five-wicket haul as Australia were bowled out for just 163. Captain Mohammad Rizwan's six catches equaled former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's record for the most catches by a Pakistan wicketkeeper in an ODI.

Chasing a modest target, Pakistan's openers blazed through the powerplay, leaving the Australian bowlers reeling. Saim Ayub (83) fell short of a deserved century, but his aggressive start set the stage for Pakistan’s commanding nine-wicket win. Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam guided Pakistan across the finish line with ease, clinching victory with nearly half their innings remaining.