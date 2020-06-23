e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Wasim Jaffer appointed Uttarakhand head coach

Wasim Jaffer appointed Uttarakhand head coach

Jaffer confirmed his appointment to PTI, stating the contract was for a year. The highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy, Jaffer had announced retirement in March this year after playing for over two decades, primarily for domestic giants Mumbai and Vidarbha.

cricket Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
File image of Wasim Jaffer.
File image of Wasim Jaffer.(PTI)
         

Former India opener and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer has been appointed head coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team for the upcoming domestic season. Jaffer confirmed his appointment to PTI, stating the contract was for a year. The highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy, Jaffer had announced retirement in March this year after playing for over two decades, primarily for domestic giants Mumbai and Vidarbha.

This will be his first stint as a head coach with a team.

“I am becoming the head coach of any team for the first time. It is very challenging and something new for me, straightaway after my playing career and I’m looking forward to it,” Jaffer said.

“This is a new team, they have done well. They played the quarterfinals (of the Ranji Trophy in 2018-19 season) against Vidarbha. But they have gone back to Group D (Plate group), so it is going to be a big challenge. I am happy that I am starting from the bottom and for me, it is going to be a good experience,” he added.

The 42-year-old said he enjoyed mentoring youngsters during his time in Mumbai and Vidarbha and is looking forward to turning things around for Uttarakhand.

“I have heard that a lot of talented players are coming from there. I am hoping to turn them into good players and (Uttarakhand) as a good team,” he said.

“In my last five-six years, I have mentored youngsters; it is something which I enjoy, to be honest. I take a lot of happiness to help the youngsters and see them grow,” added Jaffer, who has featured in 31 tests and two ODIs for India.

Uttarakhand had reached the quarterfinals in their debut Ranji Trophy season in 2018-19, where they lost to Vidarbha, by an innings and 115 runs. They failed to advance to the quarterfinals in the next season from Group C.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
In a meet with China, Russia, Jaishankar says need to respect ethos of international law
In a meet with China, Russia, Jaishankar says need to respect ethos of international law
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Pregnant Jamia student Safoora Zargar granted bail in Delhi violence case
Pregnant Jamia student Safoora Zargar granted bail in Delhi violence case
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In