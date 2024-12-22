'Wasn't looking to save follow on, mindset was...': Akash Deep on Gabba Test heroics with Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma-led Team India was down and out in the Gabba Test against Australia, and the visitors were staring at a follow-on. However, Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah's rear-guard action in the final session on Day 4 proved to be the turning point. The duo added 47 crucial runs for the tenth wicket, helping India avoid the follow-on and, as a result, walking away with a draw to maintain the five-match series scoreline at 1-1. Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah put on a heroic 47-run partnership to help India avoid follow on at Gabba. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) (AFP)

Akash Deep came out to bat at No.11 when the score was 213/9. He displayed great composure, mixing caution with aggression. In the end, he scored a crucial 31 runs off 44 balls to bail India out of a tricky situation. The India speedster has finally revealed the mindset with which he went out to bat on Day 4 of the Gabba Test.

While speaking to reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Akash Deep revealed that his aim was never to avoid the follow-on when he went out to bat as he was just looking to not get out and survive in the middle.

“We come to bat lower down the order, so contributions of 20-25-30 runs are very valuable. My mindset is just to contribute. I wasn't looking to save the follow-on that day; I was just looking not to get out. My mindset was this, God willing, we were able to save the follow-on,” Akash Deep said.

“When you save the match from such a situation, the entire team gets the confidence and our dressing room reflected just that. Everyone was having fun and enjoying,” he added.

As soon as Akash Deep hit Pat Cummins for a four over gully, India avoided the follow-on, and celebrations began inside the Indian dressing room. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir gave each other hi-fives.

Role of Jasprit Bumrah

Akash Deep did not feature in the playing XI for the first two Tests against Australia. However, he replaced Harshit Rana for the third Test in Brisbane.

In the first innings, Akash Deep was pretty unlucky as he went past the outside edge several times. In the end, he just took one wicket in the first innings.

However, the second innings turned out to be completely different as he bowled impeccable lines and lengths to get the better of Nathan McSweeney and Mitchell Marsh.

Speaking about Jasprit Bumrah's role and how the experienced campaigner helps him, Akash said, “This is my first time playing in Australia. Jassi bhai keeps on telling us things about how we can go about our job; it makes our job easy.”

“He told me one thing, ‘Don’t get too excited. Just focus on your discipline. How you go about your job in Indian conditions, repeat that here.' He told me just this,” added the 28-year-old.