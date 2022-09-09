Home / Cricket / Watch: Adam Zampa packs Kane Williamson with juicy full toss during AUS vs NZ 2nd ODI

cricket
Published on Sep 09, 2022

What caught attention was Zampa getting rid of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the strangest of ways.

Adam Zampa registered the best bowling figures (5/35) of his ODI career in the match against New Zealand on Thursday(File Photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

Australia registered their second consecutive win against New Zealand in the ongoing Chappell–Hadlee Trophy on Thursday. The Aussies defeated the Black Caps by 113 runs and with this outcome they also won the series with one match still to be played. Leg spinner Adam Zampa emerged as the standout player from the Australia camp as he completed his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. Mitchell Starc, who chipped in with 38 runs and scalped two wickets, was declared as the Player of the Match. Steve Smith scored 61 runs and emerged as the highest scorer among his teammates.

What caught attention was Zampa getting rid of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the strangest of ways. The star batter was done by a juicy full toss as he attempted to smash it on the leg side. But he failed to make any contact and was dismissed LBW.

The incident took place as New Zealand were struggling having lost three wickets with just 14 on the board. The Kiwi captain tried to resurrect the Kiwi innings, with Daryl Mitchell batting alongside. The two were batting cautiously and had seen off the Australian pacers and just when New Zealand started believing they have things in control, came Williamson's dismissal.

The video of the dismissal was shared on social media by cricket.com.au with the caption: “Maybe the strangest way you'll ever see one of the world's best dismissed.”

Williamson reviewed the dismissal but it went in vain as replays suggested that the ball would have clipped the leg stump.

After scalping the wicket of Williamson, Zampa got rid of Mitchell in the 21st over to expose New Zealand's lower order. The Australian then ran through the Kiwi tailenders. With his terrific performance, Zampa registered the best bowling figures (5/35) of his ODI career.

The next match of the series between the two teams will be played on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

