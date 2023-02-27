Home / Cricket / Watch - 'Ben, my boyfriend...': Stokes' stunning reaction to female fan's placard; Twitter asks 'Is that Jonny Bairstow'

cricket
Published on Feb 27, 2023

On a lighter note, towards the fag end of New Zealand's innings on Day 4, the cameraman caught a female fan seated along with his boyfriend with a unique placard for 'Ben'.

ByHT Sports Desk

For a moment on Monday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, it looked that Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell would bat through the day to hand Ben Stokes-led England an imposing target in the second Test. But it was the unlikely Harry Brook that ended the big partnership as he dismissed centurion Williamson and thus opened the floodgates. New Zealand's second innings, after being imposed a follow-on, ended in not time giving England a 258-run target. And the tourists responded in stunning fashion. Despite Tim Southee getting the better of Zak Crawley before the close of the penultimate day of the match, Ben Duckett's promising start reduced England's chase to 210 with nine wickets in hand.

On a lighter note, towards the fag end of New Zealand's innings, the cameraman caught a female fan seated along with his boyfriend with a unique placard for 'Ben'.

It read: "Ben, my boyfriend's here to see the cricket. I'm here to see you."

One of the commentators on air reacted saying: "Biggest question is which Ben? Is it Foakes or Duckett or...

The camera then panned towards Stokes who then took a look at the giant screen and nodded his head - now whether that was a reaction to something being said on the field amongst the teammates or towards the female fan's placard is yet to be known.

And while the hilarious speculation over it continued, a fellow commentator said: It's Stokes based on the colour of the hair of her boyfriend."

Watch the video below…

The incident found a mention on social media as well with few saying that “Jonny Bairstow was spotted”.

Duckett on 23* will be accompanied with nightwatchman Ollie Robinson 1* when England resume their innings at 48 for 1 on the final day of the second Test.

