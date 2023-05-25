Watch: 'Doesn't even happen at club level' - Hayden, Gavaskar baffled as LSG stars involved in 3 bizarre run-outs vs MI

The Lucknow Super Giants faced a devastating 81-run loss against Mumbai Indians in the eliminator match of the 2023 Indian Premier League on Wednesday night. The loss meant MI proceeded to Qualifier 2, where they take on the Gujarat Titans; LSG, meanwhile, were knocked out of the season after producing a fighting performance despite their first-team captain KL Rahul being ruled out mid-way through the campaign. LSG had 3 run outs in the run-chase(IPL)

On Wednesday, however, the Super Giants endured a stunning collapse in the 183-run chase; the side was batting at 69/2 with captain Krunal and Marcus Stoinis steering a rebuild after two early wickets in the innings. However, Pandya's dismissal on 8 triggered an ugly collapse for the Super Giants, as the side lost all of its remaining wickets within the next 32 runs. To make it worse, three of the dismissals were run-outs.

The first run-out was, perhaps, the most impactful one for Mumbai Indians, as it resulted in the dismissal of the dangerous -looking Stoinis (40 off 27 balls). After the right-handed batter flicked Cameron Green's delivery towards deep midwicket, Stoinis – alongside Deepak Hooda – completed the first run but as they charged for the second, both bumped into each other. The extra second helped fielder Tim David focus and throw the delivery towards the wicketkeeper's end, and Ishan Kishan completed the formalities with ease.

The commentators were justifiably stunned at the dismissal. Matthew Hayden, who was on-air during the run-out, stated that such a run-out doesn't even take place in ‘club cricket’.

In the very next over, Krishnappa Gowtham almost gifted his wicket away to the MI. The LSG right-handed batter played on the backfoot towards the backward point, and while Green made a diving stop to his right, the ball spilled from his hand. Rohit, who was standing at cover, collected the ball but Gowtham took this opportunity to go for a run, even when Rohit had collected the ball cleanly.

With Gowtham running the length of the pitch, Rohit threw a direct hit to further hand LSG a setback.

The third and final run-out took place in the 15th over when Deepak Hooda, who was at the other end in the first two, was the victim himself. Naveen-ul-Haq guided the ball to backward point towards Green again, and the batter charged for a run. While Hooda had initially accepted the call, he quickly turned down a run but it was too late, as Green already threw the ball towards Rohit Sharma at the non-striker's end.

In addition to the run-outs, seamer Akash Madhwal propelled the MI with a memorable five-wicket haul while conceding only five runs in his 3.3 overs to skittle out Lucknow for 101.

Mumbai will face champions Gujarat Titans on Friday for a place in Sunday's final against Chennai Super Kings.

