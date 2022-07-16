Watch: Ireland dugout in absolute disbelief after side concedes 1-run loss in thrilling 361-chase against New Zealand

Ireland and New Zealand played out a thrilling ODI match on Friday with the latter holding their nerves to beat the hosts by 1 run, securing a 3-0 clean sweep victory in the series. The Kiwis posted a mammoth score of 360/6 in 50 overs, and Ireland, incredible, almost succeeded in registering a massive upset at The Village in Dublin. Paul Stirling (120) and Harry Tector (108) scored centuries but lacked support from other batters which eventually proved costly for the home side, as their chase ended in a heartbreak.

This is not the first time when Ireland had to endure a close defeat in recent past. Last month, Ireland had almost pulled an upset over India during the second T20I of the series, where they fell behind by merely 4 runs in a 228-run chase.

Needing 3 off the final ball against New Zealand, Blair Tickner showed his experience as he bowled a slower short-pitched delivery outside off. Graham Hume exerted all he had as he went for an audacious swing but missed the ball, with the Irish batters only managing a single.

Watch the final delivery and the reaction from Irish players in the dressing room:

Ireland needed 10 runs off the last over but medium-pacer Blair Tickner conceded only eight. Ireland finished agonisingly short despite scoring its highest ODI total, 359-9.

Martin Guptill did the early damage and scored his 18th century for New Zealand in the format before he went for 115.

Henry Nicholls had already picked up the baton by this point and smashed three sixes in his 54-ball innings of 79 to help the tourists set 361 for victory.

In a series that exceeded expectations, New Zealand won the first ODI with a world record 24 runs in the last over, and the second by three wickets.

The teams play the first of three Twenty20s on Monday.

