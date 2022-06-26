Watch: Jonny Bairstow wins hearts with brilliant gesture for debutant Jamie Overton as he misses ton by merely 3 runs

The all-new aggressive England team was reeling at 55-6 on day 2 of the third Test against New Zealand, having lost captain Ben Stokes as he looked to hit his way out of trouble. Centurion in the second Test’s historic chase, Jonny Bairstow, was joined by debutant Jamie Overton, with a partnership the need of the hour. The two delivered, with Bairstow notching up another 150 in quick-time with counter-attacking batting, and Jamie Overton providing 97 runs of his own in a 241-run partnership for the seventh wicket and bringing England close to overtaking the deficit.

However, Overton, as well as he batted, would have been crestfallen by his failure to stay at the crease for a little bit longer and score a memorable maiden century to ensure England created a big advantage in the Test match. Overton became Trent Boult’s fourth wicket, and had to walk off, but his incredible contribution in a very difficult situation earned him a standing ovation from the Headingley crowd — as well as a pat on the back and a word of consolation from his senior partner.

Watch:

Hold your head high, Jamie.



A sensational innings and a record-breaking partnership when we needed it most.



Those three runs don't change any of that.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/nzny37oj1s — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 25, 2022

Cricket fans all across England were more than happy to give Overton his flowers after a fine display of batting and game-awareness, which at the end of day 3 left them in a position of strength to complete a whitewash over the touring Kiwis.

Gutted for Overton not getting over a ton, but what a performance. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 25, 2022

Headingley rises to Jamie Overton - 97 on debut, don?t worry about those 3 runs lad 💪#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/1f49LIa3oY — Jonny Bairstow?s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 25, 2022

Stumps on day two!



The Headingley crowd show their appreciation for Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton 🤩👏#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/8WNep5R7A4 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 24, 2022

At stumps on day 3, New Zealand were restricted to 168-5, leading by 137 runs but with Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell on the crease. Overton backed up his impressive batting display with the very important wicket of Tom Latham, who had been batting on 76 and looking in good touch, combining once again with Jonny Bairstow.

